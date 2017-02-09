Hide press release Show press release

Families on the go, TRD style! Toyota’s Tundra full-size pickup truck and Sequoia large SUV have long been ideal for adventuresome families in need of that unique combination of performance, utility, towing ability and comfort. For 2018, the experts at Toyota Racing Development (TRD) have developed the new TRD Sport grade for Tundra and Sequoia, offering active families an extra dose of sportier styling and performance for added fun and excitement on their next journey.

In addition to the new TRD Sport grades, Tundra and Sequoia will receive new styling, convenience and safety features for all 2018 models, including Toyota Safety Sense-P (TSS-P) as standard equipment.

Outdoor family fun isn’t exclusive to Toyota’s two behemoth models. For the 2018 model year, the popular RAV4 compact crossover adds a new Adventure grade for young families looking for fun in out-of-the-way places. Already a fun-to-drive crossover for young families with active lifestyles, the new RAV4 Adventure adds a sportier take-me-anywhere attitude for the weekend warrior.

Tundra TRD Sport

The new Tundra TRD Sport is available on 4x4 and 4x2 grades in CrewMax and Double Cab configurations and powered by the proven 381-horsepower 5.7-liter i-Force V8 engine. Driving performance will be enhanced with the addition of TRD Sport Tuned Bilstein Shocks and TRD front and rear anti-sway bars. Key exterior features for the TRD Sport include:

- Color-keyed mirrors, front and rear bumpers 1

- Color-keyed hood scoop

- 20-inch silver alloy wheels with black accents

- LED headlights with black bezel and Daytime Running Lights (DRL)

- Mesh grille with body color surround

- TRD Sport bedside graphic

Exterior colors for the TRD Sport will include Super White, Magnetic Gray, Midnight Black

Pearl, Blazing Blue Pearl and Barcelona Red Metallic.

The exterior styling is complemented with interior features that include a TRD shift knob and

TRD Sport floor mats.

The TRD Sport is just part of an overall refresh for the 2018 Tundra. Safety will be

enhanced on all Tundra models with the addition of Toyota Safety SenseTM (TSS-P) as standard equipment. This multi-feature advanced active safety suite bundles a Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Auto High Beams (AHB) and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC). Drivers can view the status of TSS-P through an upgraded Multi-information Display.

The 2018 Tundra will receive exterior updates that include a new mesh grille on select trims while the Tundra Limited and 1794 Edition will receive a new billet style grille. The Limited, Platinum and 1794 Edition will be equipped with new LED headlights and Daytime Running Lights (DRL). The SR and SR5 grades will receive halogen headlights with a black bezel and LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL).

Sequoia TRD Sport

The brawny 2018 Sequoia TRD Sport will be available in 4x4 and 4x2 models equipped with the 5.7-liter i-Force V8 engine. Road handling is enhanced with TRD Sport Tuned Bilstein Shocks and TRD front and rear anti-sway bars. Key exterior features on the Sequoia TRD Sport will include:

- New front grille and bumper

- Gloss black mirror caps

- 20-inch alloy black sport wheels

- Smoked rear tail light lens

- Black satin finish TRD Sport badging on the front doors and a new Sequoia badge on

the liftgate.

Exterior colors for the Sequoia TRD Sport will include Super White, Magnetic Gray, and the new Midnight Black Metallic. The stylish exterior treatment will be complemented by an assortment of interior convenience features exclusive to the Sequoia TRD Sport including:

- Standard black fabric seven-passenger seating

- Optional Black leather captain chair seats (part of the optional Premium Package)

- TRD shift knob

- TRD Sport floor mats

- TRD sill protectors

In addition to the TRD Sport, Sequoia will be available in SR5, Limited and Platinum grades in 4x2 and 4x4 configurations. All will be powered by the i-Force V8 engine. Like Tundra, the 2018 Sequoia will raise the bar in the area of safety as TSS-P will be standard on all models (includes Lane Departure Alert, Pedestrian Detection, Auto High Beams, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control).

All Sequoia models will also come standard with new LED headlights, DRL, and fog lamps. Additional exterior updates include a new grille insert, distinctive to each grade. A bumper opening chrome surround will be equipped on Limited and Platinum grades.

The 2018 Sequoia will be available in eight exterior colors including three new colors: Midnight Black Metallic, Shoreline Blue Pearl and Toasted Walnut Pearl. Additional colors include: Super White, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Silver Sky Metallic, Blizzard Pearl, and Sizzling Crimson.

Inside, all Sequoia models will come standard with a new instrumentation panel gauge cluster and Multi-information Display (MID) that tracks the status of TSS-P. Also new are an updated center console with a smooth vertical surface and interior trim with wood-like accents.