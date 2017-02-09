Bilstein shocks and new TRD suspension parts enhance two of Toyota’s biggest models.

While not quite as involved or as impressive as the TRD Pro treatment available for other models, the Toyota Sequoia and Tundra will henceforth benefit from a TRD Sport option pack. Available on models with the 5.7-liter V8 engine, the TRD Sport enhancements make the two big Toyotas just a little tougher and more stylish.

On both models, the TRD Sport treatment entails new bumpers, new grilles, 20-inch black wheels, and various black-finish exterior parts. The Sequoia and Tundra also ride on TRD-tuned Bilstein shock absorbers and TRD anti-roll bars.

Inside the Tundra and Sequoia, look for a new TRD shift knob and new floor mats; the Sequoia’s cabin also benefits from door-sill protectors.

2018 Toyota Tundra TRD Sport
2018 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport

There are other changes for the 2018 Toyota Tundra, too. Depending on trim level, the truck will receive a new grille design and LED headlights, while all 2018 Tundras will receive the Toyota Safety Sense P active-safety suite as standard. TSS-P includes pre-collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure alert, and automatic high beams.

The 2018 Sequoia will also gain TSS-P, as well as a new grille design for each trim level, and a new instrument cluster that includes a readout for the aforementioned safety systems.  

The 2018 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport and Toyota Tundra TRD Sport go on sale in September.

Source: Toyota

