If you’d wanted to take your RAV4 on an adventure but were worried the crossover wasn’t up to the challenge, fear no more. Toyota is using the 2017 Chicago Auto Show to introduce the 2018 RAV4 Adventure, a special trim level that’s designed to look and be a little more rough-and-tumble. Toyota says it gives the RAV4 a, “sportier take-me-anywhere attitude for the weekend.”

Don’t be lulled into thinking this is anything as serious as Toyota’s rally-racing RAV4 or the rumored TRD model. The Adventure package is mostly visual, and includes new black 18-inch wheels, black headlight surrounds, new fender flares, and a mild suspension lift. The roof rails, foglight housings, and Adventure badges are also finished in black.

The RAV4 Adventure is offered either with front-wheel drive with a limited-slip differential, or with all-wheel drive. Both versions come standard with the crossover’s Tow Prep package, which includes an upgraded radiator and coolers for the oil and transmission fluid.

Other features include “unique” interior trim panels, all-weather floor mats, door-sill protectors, and a 120-volt power outlet in the cargo area.

Otherwise, the 2018 Toyota RAV4 Adventure isn’t too far removed from the models you can buy today. It should use the crossover’s 176-horsepower, 2.5-liter inline-four and six-speed automatic transmission as standard; there’s no word yet on whether the RAV4 Hybrid will also gain the Adventure treatment.

The RAV4 Adventure goes on sale in September.

Source: Toyota