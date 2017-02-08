The last time we saw Pininfarina at the Geneva Motor Show, the company was showing off its stunning hydrogen-powered race car, the H2 Speed. This year’s concept should be no less stunning if we’re to believe the first teaser – but maybe a bit more practical.

Dubbed the H600, the concept was commissioned by the Hybrid Kinetic Group out of Hong Kong. The company, which focuses on “the development, manufacturing, and marketing of new energy vehicles and their key components,” will be touting its first concept car.

So far details on the project are still slim. The lone teaser image shows the rear of the silver luxury sedan with a slim taillight design and the Hybrid Kinetic Group logo emblazoned on the trunk. Pininfarina says on its Facebook page that the concept will have "electric propulsion," and that it will be "both elegant and comfortable."

What we do know is that Pininfarina won’t coach builder to have a car on display in Geneva. Back in December, Italdesign teased its own concept with the caption, "We are waiting for you to discover our first special story during the Geneva Motor Show 2017," along with a single image. Giugiaro, meanwhile, is working with Chinese automaker Techrules to debut a new supercar with as much as 1,030 horsepower courtesy of six electric motors.

Whatever the case, Pininfarina’s new concept should be stunning like the last. The car will make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show when doors open to the press on March 1, and could even see an Indy 500 champ Emerson Fittipaldi-designed supercar to go along with it. More details will be given closer to the release date.

Source: Pininfarina