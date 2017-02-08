Like the great band Loverboy once said, "everybody’s working for the weekend." In this case, that means VW. Before it makes its dealership debut later in the Spring, VW’s newest three-row SUV will stop off at the Chicago Auto Show to display a range of new accessories in the form of the Atlas Weekend Edition.

The special trim will tack on some much needed storage space to the roof, as well as some new entertainment solutions in the cabin. The package pays homage to VW’s classic "go-anywhere attitude," conjuring the spirit of the iconic Vanagon in the process.

Like the Vanagon and European pop-up camper before it, a modern variation of the iconic extended roof will be offered in the form of an "Urban Loader" cargo box that’s able to expanded up to 17.7 cubic-feet (28 liters). The Atlas Weekend Edition will also come with carrier bags for attaching skis, snowboards, kayaks, or bikes, and a set of side steps for even the shortest of passengers.

Other accessories built into the package include things like window and hood deflectors, a heavy-duty trunk liner with seat-back coverage, a privacy cargo cover, all-weather rubber mats, splashguards, and wheels locks, just to name a few. All of those add ons will be available to buyers of the base Atlas at an extra cost.







Based on the SEL Premium model, the new Atlas package will use the same 3.6-liter VR6 engine good for 276 horsepower (205 kilowatts) and paired to a new eight-speed automatic transmission. 4Motion all-wheel drive with Drive Mode Select will come standard, as will a set of 18-inch Prisma wheels finished in custom anthracite gray.

The interior, meanwhile, introduces new features like a pet barrier behind the second row, a universal tablet mount that lets passengers use a range of touchscreen tablets, and the same Media Control center and Wi-Fi connectivity available throughout the range. The 2017 Chicago Auto Show will open its doors to the media on Thursday, February 9.

Source: Volkswagen