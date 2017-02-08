The Signature Editions let buyers get a vehicle with popular options at a lower price.

Buyers shopping for an Infiniti should probably check out the Signature Edition models that are debuting at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show. Based on the Q50 sedan and QX80 crossover, the special models bundle together popular options into an attractive package.

2017 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition


The Q50 Signature Edition is exclusively available with the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with the 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts). The major exterior upgrade is a set of 17-inch brightly finished wheels, and there are plenty more amenities inside. Navigation with voice recognition is standard, and the system also works with the transmission to adjust the gear changes. The models also come with a tinted moonroof. The Q50 Signature Edition is already available at dealers starting for $39,605 after $905 destination for a sedan with rear-wheel drive or $41,605 for one with all-wheel drive. For reference, the least expensive rear-wheel drive Q50 with the 3.0-liter engine generally costs $41,555 or $43,555 with all-wheel drive.

2017 Infiniti QX80 Signature Edition


After sales success last year, Infiniti is also introducing QX80 Signature Edition again for 2017, and they come with even more amenities than the Q50. On the outside, the models feature chrome mirror cars and 22-inch wheels with a dark finish. Inside, there’s Saddle Tan leather upholstery. Drivers also get a robust assistance suite that includes Backup Collision Intervention, Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Cruise Control, Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Intervention, and Lane Departure Prevention.

The QX80 Signature Edition goes on sale in the United States in May, but Infiniti is not discussing pricing yet.  A 400-hp (298-kW) 5.6-liter V8 is the only available powertrain. Customers can choose between two- or four-wheel drive and pick whether the cabin carries seven or eight passengers.

Motor1 has a team on the ground in Chicago for full coverage of the event. Look for live images and more from the Windy City.

Source: Infiniti

