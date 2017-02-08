Hide press release Show press release

2017 Ram 1500 Copper Sport Makes First Appearance at 2017 Chicago Auto Show

Ram’s Copper Sport limited edition is the first time a Ram 1500 has offered the radiant Copper

Pearl color

Nine-speaker Alpine® premium audio system with subwoofer

22-inch polished aluminum wheels (two-wheel drive)

Production limited to 3,000 units, pricing for Ram 1500 Copper Sport starts at $45,630

February 8, 2017 , CHICAGO - At the 2017 Chicago Auto Show, Ram Truck will introduce a new color to its half-ton

Sport trim — Ram 1500 Copper Sport. The assertive Copper Pearl color joins Ignition Orange as the second limitededition

offering of stand-out tints on the 2017 Ram 1500 Sport.

The 2017 Ram Copper Sport limited edition adapts an eye-popping and vivid monochromatic exterior hue with bodycolor

grille, a black-decaled Sport performance hood, black Ram’s head grille badge, black tailgate badge and black

body-side badges. Big 22-inch polished aluminum wheels fill the fenders (available on two-wheel drive with 20-inch

wheels on four-wheel drive).

“The Ram 1500 Copper Sport builds on the ever-increasing demand for factory-custom trucks,” said Mike Manley,

Head of Ram Brand, FCA – Global. “Our customers continue to enjoy the attention to detail and styling our designers

put into each trim level, and this new eye-grabbing model will not disappoint.”

Interior treatments for the Copper Sport include Copper-colored accent stitching throughout the cabin, Sport

embroidery on the deluxe bucket seats, color-accent Ram’s head embroidery on the headrests and sport mesh on

the seat inserts. Anodized Copper-painted spears and trim rings link with an all-black headliner and pillars to

complete the interior pattern. Additionally, the Ram 1500 Copper Sport features an Alpine® premium sound system

with nine speakers, including subwoofer.

Only 3,000 units of the uniquely colored 2017 Ram 1500 Sports will be produced.

The 2017 Ram 1500 Copper Sport buzz model is offered on Crew Cab V-8 models with a starting MSRP of $45,630,

plus $1,320 destination. The trucks are arriving in dealerships later this month.

Ram 1500 Sport

The Ram 1500 Sport blends efficient, durable Pentastar or HEMI® engine with monochromatic visual performance

cues to make it an appealing alternative for truck enthusiasts.

Ram 1500 Sport is powered by a standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 /TorqueFlite 8 combination, delivering 305

horsepower and 269 lb.-ft. of torque along with 18 mpg city/25 mpg highway fuel efficiency. For those seeking more

power, the 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 with variable valve timing and fuel-saver technology is available. Its 395

horsepower/410 lb.-ft. of torque is mated to a TorqueFlite eight-speed transmission and delivers 15 mpg city/22 mpg

highway.

The Ram 1500 Sport is available in Regular (R/T), Quad and Crew Cab models in both two- and four-wheel drive.

The Sport comes standard with heated high-back bucket seats with full center console, heated steering wheel,

halogen projector headlamps, body-color grille, front fascia, mirrors and rear bumper and 20-inch painted/polished

aluminum wheels with outlined white letter tires.

Ram 1500 features a truckload of pioneering, fuel-saving systems, including first-in-segment technologies, such as

thermal management system, pulse-width modulation and active aerodynamics, including grille shutters and air

suspension.

About Ram Truck Brand

Since its launch as a stand-alone division in 2009, the Ram Truck brand has steadily emerged as an industry leader

with America’s longest-lasting line of pickups.

Creating a distinct identity for Ram trucks has allowed the brand to concentrate on core customers and the features

they find valuable. Whether focusing on a family that uses a Ram 1500 day-in and day-out, a hard-working Ram 3500

Heavy Duty owner or a business that depends on its Ram ProMaster commercial van every day for deliveries, Ram

has the truck market covered.

In order to be the best, it takes a commitment to innovation, capability, efficiency and durability. Ram Truck invests

substantially in its products, infusing them with great looks, refined interiors, durable engines and exclusive features

that further enhance their capabilities.

Ram continues to beat the competition in the most sought-after titles:

Longest-lasting line of pickups

Best-in-class ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Best-in-class fuel economy and longest range with exclusive EcoDiesel – 29 mpg and 754 miles with

Ram 1500

Best-in-class gas towing – 16,320 pounds with Ram 2500

Highest snow plow rating – Ram 2500 and 3500

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable fullsize off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Truck customers, from half-ton to commercial, have a demanding range of needs and require their vehicles to provide

high levels of capability. Ram trucks are designed to deliver a total package.

Ram Launches Heavy Duty Night Models at 2017 Chicago Auto Show

Ram supersizes the Night model with 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty special editions

Night package boasts straight-from-the-factory customized black-out look

Black grille surround, badges and wheels add personality and style

Ram 2500 Night pricing starts at $45,520, plus $1,320 destination

February 8, 2017 , CHICAGO - Ram is bringing big news – as in Heavy Duty news – to the 2017 Chicago Auto Show

with new special-edition Night packages for Ram 2500 and 3500 HD pickups.

The new Night editions further expand the Ram factory-custom truck family from the half-ton Ram 1500 announced in

September 2016 to the brand’s three-quarter and one-ton models.

Based on the monochromatic Sport appearance package, Night adds blacked-out features, including wheels, grille

surround and badging, to deliver an eye-catching adaptation of the performance-enthusiast-oriented package.

“Truck enthusiasts look for ways to stand out from the crowd,” said Mike Manley, Head of Ram Brand, FCA – Global.

“The Ram brand understands that it’s important to meet the demands and deliver outstanding, durable products to

every type of truck buyer. From the Ram Sport, to the popular Rebel, to the ultimate off-road truck – the Ram Power

Wagon – Ram is building the best trucks in the enthusiast segment.”

Production of the 2017 Ram HD Night models began early February 2017. Ram Heavy Duty Night pricing starts at

$45,520, plus $1,320 destination.

2017 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty Night Package

Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty Night packages start with monochromatic Sport appearance package components

and features, adding body-color wheel flares.

Black 2500/3500 and powertrain-specific badging, black lighting bezels and black grill surround define the Night look.

Also included are black-bezel headlamps, body-color-painted steel front and rear bumpers, 20 x 8-inch black-painted

aluminum wheels and LT285/60R20E outlined-white letter on/off road tires. Black rectangular running boards also are

available.

The Night package includes high-back heated cloth vinyl bucket seats with 10-way power adjustment, poweradjustable

pedals and automatic temperature control with dual-zone climate control (six-passenger bench or fivepassenger

buckets with center console).

The new Ram Heavy Duty Night package also adds:

Black grille surround with black billet inserts

Bold “RAM” tailgate with blacked-out lettering from Ram Power Wagon

Black Ram’s head grille badge

Flat black Ram 2500 or 3500 Heavy Duty door badge

Flat black 4x4 tailgate badge (if applicable)

Flat black powertrain door badging

The Night package is available on Ram 2500 and 3500 (single rear-wheel models only) in Crew Cab configurations,

4x2 or 4x4, and any available powertrain combination (5.7-liter HEMI® V-8, 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 or 6.7-liter Cummins I-

6).

Ram 2500 and 3500 HD Night models are available in Bright Silver Metallic, Bright White, Brilliant Black Crystal,

Delmonico Red Pearl and Granite Crystal Metallic.

Ram 2500/3500 Heavy Duty

Ram Heavy Duty pickups are designed to work hard and deliver an amazing 31,210 lbs. of towing capability. The 6.7-

liter Cummins High-Output Turbo Diesel produces 385 horsepower and 900 lb.-ft. of torque. The Ram 2500 holds the

¾-ton gas-powered towing title with 16,320 pounds of capacity.

Ram Heavy Duty pickups also offer the segment’s highest snow plow ratings, most interior space (Mega Cab) and

the highest level of off-road capability (Power Wagon).

Ram also features the largest displacement V-8 in the segment. The 6.4-liter HEMI opens the door to additional

customers who are looking for a large gasoline powertrain at a great value. The 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 delivers 410

horsepower and 429 lb.-ft. of torque, and features VVT with Fuel Saver cylinder deactivation.

Ram Heavy Duty pickups are loaded with innovations that deliver the segment’s best ride and handling, including

rear link-coil rear suspension for Ram 2500, exclusive auto-level rear air suspension for Ram 2500 and exclusive

factory-supplemental air suspension system for Ram 3500.

