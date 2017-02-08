Ram also gives the 2500 and 3500 a dash of extra style with the Night package that includes a plethora of black trim.

Ram is showing that working hard doesn’t prevent stylish looks at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show with the introduction of the limited edition 2017 Ram 1500 Copper Sport and the blacked-out Night packages for the heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 pickups. The factory-customized trucks give buyers a flashier look right off the showroom floor.

The Ram 1500 Copper Sport marks the first time Copper Pearl paint is available on the pickup, and don’t expect to see many of them in this eye-catching shade because the truck maker is limiting production to just 3,000 units. In photos the hue appears to have of deep orange hue. Black trim for the hood stripes and badges provide some extra visual contrast, too. The wheels are either 20- or 22-inch polished aluminum parts depending if the truck is four- or two-wheel drive, respectively.

Inside, orange stitching decorates the seats and embroidery. Anodized Copper-painted trim also brings an extra pop of color. A black headliner and pillars keep the cabin from being too bright, though. A nine-speaker Alpine stereo is among the standard equipment, too.

Ram 1500 Copper Sport


Ram 1500 Copper Sport is only available on the Crew Cab body with a 5.7-liter V8 and eight-speed automatic. Prices start at $46,950 after the $1,320 for destination.

Buyers looking for more hauling ability and just as much style in the Windy City can check out the Night packages for the 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty trucks. The models feature a bevy of black trim pieces, including the grille surround with billet inserts, headlight bezels, and the badges. Matching running boards are also an option. The tailgate has the massive Ram branding like the one on the Power Wagon. The pickups ride on 20-inch black wheels and have tires with white-outlined lettering.

Ram 2500 3500 Night Package

Inside, the cabin features heated seats with a mix of cloth and vinyl upholstery and 10-way power controls. Power-adjustable pedals and automatic temperature control are also part of the standard equipment.

The Night package is available on the Crew Cab body of the Ram 2500 and single rear-wheel versions of the 3500.  The 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s are available, as is the 6.7-liter diesel inline six from Cummins. Buyers can also choose whether they want two- or four-wheel drive. Prices for the heavy-duty trucks with the Night package start at $46,840 after destination.

2017 Chicago Auto Show

Source: Ram

