Most people would consider the Morgan Three-Wheeler a toy, given that its usability is limited to mostly sunny days on British backroads, and typically includes accessories like goggles, gloves, and a scarf. But Morgan is taking that child-like personality to heart with its new EV3 Junior.

Like the EV3 concept in which it emanates, the EV3 Junior was built exclusively for kids six years and up, and features a fully electric powertrain. The toy car is completely hand built from the ground up, and comes with a carbon fiber body, a wooden dashboard, a hand-stitched leather interior, and even a teeny tiny little windscreen.

Capable of speeds up to 10 miles per hour (16 kilometers per hour), that makes it quicker than the electric McLaren P1. The EV3 Junior is available in three standard colors: Sport Red, Sport Green, and Sport Ivory with black or tan leather on the interior. For a small cost, buyers can pick any color from the Morgan lineup, including the lovely yellow pictured here, as well as personalization options with sticker packs.

Other features include working headlights and authentic enamel badge detailing. Unfortunately, the EV3 Junior doesn’t get the same 150 miles (241 kilometers) of range like its road-going counterpart. Instead, kids will have to make do with a range of just 10 miles (16 kilometers) and an average charging time of four hours. Still, it should be more than enough for jaunts around the neighborhood.







With a price tag of $8,324 (£6,662), it isn't exactly the cheapest toy you can buy your kids, but it does come with a 12-month warranty and a handbook. It can be purchased online through the Morgan shop, at any official Morgan dealership, or directly at the Morgan factory in the U.K.

Source: Morgan