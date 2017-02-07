The new Dodge Durango SRT is one of the quickest American SUVs on the market – behind the Tesla Model X, or course. Under the hood is a snarling 475-horsepower (354-kilowatt) Hemi V8, propelling the three-row family hauler to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 4.4 seconds. In doing so, that makes it quicker than some sports cars from Aston Martin, Porsche, and Chevy. Take a look at this list.

Jaguar F-Type S – 5.5 seconds

Ford Mustang EcoBoost – 5.5 seconds

Chevy Camaro V6 – 5.1 seconds

Ford Focus RS – 4.7 seconds

Porsche 718 Cayman (PDK) – 4.7 seconds

Aston Martin V8 Vantage – 4.6 seconds

Lexus GS F – 4.5 seconds

Porsche 718 Boxster (PDK) – 4.5 seconds

Volvo V60 Polestar – 4.5 seconds

Volkswagen Golf R – 4.5 seconds

Dodge Durango SRT – 4.4 seconds

To put it in a different perspective, consider this: The Durango SRT seats seven people, can tow over 8,000 pounds (3,628 kilograms), and it’s in the same realm as some seriously impressive performance cars. Here are a few cars that only beat the big, bad Dodge by tenths of a second.

Lexus RC F – 4.4 seconds

Maserati Quattroporte S – 4.4 seconds

Lexus LC 500 – 4.3 seconds

Cadillac ATS-V – 4.2 seconds

Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe – 4.1 seconds

Chevy Camaro SS – 4.1 seconds

Lotus Evora 400 – 4.1 seconds

BMW M2 – 4.0 seconds

When up against some of its closest competitors, the Durango SRT manages to put up a fight. Just a few of its German and British counterparts are quicker to 60 mph (96 kmh), though it does best the $120,000 Mercedes-AMG GLS63 and the nearly $100,000 Porsche Cayenne GTS.