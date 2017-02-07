The Ford Mustang received a pretty significant facelift for the 2018 model year. In doing so the iconic pony car ditched the V6 in place of a more-powerful EcoBoost engine, and added a bit more oomph to its 5.0-liter V8 in the form of new port fuel injection and a higher compression ratio. But it’s what Ford didn’t announce that leaves us intrigued.

As pointed out by a particularly savvy Fox News reader, part of a Mustang Boss 302 can be seen clearly hiding in the press photos for the interior of the 2018 Mustang GT. What’s not clear is if whether Ford is hinting that a new Boss 302 could be on the way, or if the Blue Oval decided to use a 2012 Boss 302 just for added effect.







Whatever the case, if a new Boss Mustang is actually on the way, it will be the first time we’ll see the hotter trim since 2013 – and it could even be joined by a revived Bullitt Mustang. The last Boss 302 came with a 444-horsepower (331-kilowatt) V8 – a healthy bump over the 412-horsepower (307-kilowatt) GT at the time – and as much as 380 pound-feet (515 Newton-meters) of torque, all paired to a six-speed MT-82 manual gearbox.

For now buyers will have to make do with the top-trim GT. Though Ford hasn’t said how much power the new 5.0 will put out, rumors suggest it could be somewhere in the neighborhood of 470 horsepower (350 kilowatts) and 455 pound-feet (616 Newton-meters) of torque, giving it a significant edge over the outgoing model, which is good for 435-horsepower (324-kilowatt) and 400 pound-feet (542 Newton-meter) of torque.

As for the potential for a new Boss 302, only time will tell...

Source: Fox News