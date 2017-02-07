We would move in there if it were possible.

Molsheim, France. It’s the place where more than 1,800 individual parts are being assembled by 20 Bugatti employees in charge of putting together the 1,500-hp Chiron. At the moment of writing, 12 cars are in production and the first will be delivered in the following months. In total, Bugatti estimates as much as 70 hypercars are going to be hand-built over the course of 2017, with enough orders to keep them busy for about three years considering 220 people have already signed on the dotted line to claim one.

For a high-performance machine limited to 500 units available at €2.4 million a pop, it doesn’t come as a big surprise Bugatti is offering a plethora of customizations. Case in point, there are 23 topcoat colors and eight carbon versions to choose from, along with 31 different colors for the leather inside the cabin. The Chiron is also available with eight Alcantara upholstery colors, 30 different stitching options, 18 various types of carpets, and a whopping 11 seatbelt colors. Should none of the available hues tickle your fancy, individual colors are available “to match a favorite handbag or the label on a customer’s preferred brand of mineral water.”

Once everything is settled in terms of the desired specification, it takes on average about six months (and more than 1,800 bolted joins) between the car’s start of production and delivery.

2017 Bugatti Chiron production at Molsheim factory

The squeaky-clean floor space you see in some of the adjacent imagery was inaugurated back in 2005 and has an oval configuration based on Bugatti’s logo, the “Macaron.” It spans at more than 1,000 square meters and was the place of birth for the 450 Veyrons during the model’s rather lengthy 10-year production run.

Here’s a fun fact. The massive quad turbo, W16 8.0-liter engine tips the scales at an impressive 628 kilograms (1,384 pounds) and has roughly the same weight as the Veyron’s powertrain, even though it packs an additional 300 hp (224 kW) for a grand total of 1,500 hp (1,103 kW). That should be enough to grant the Chiron with a top speed of more than 280 mph (450 kph) as hinted in a teaser for what will likely be an episode in the second season of The Grand Tour.

The Chiron’s amazing production process is richly detailed in the press release below.

