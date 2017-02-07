A recent report indicates Audi Sport GmbH (formerly known as Quattro GmbH) will launch an additional eight RS models in the foreseeable future. It seems one of them is going to take the shape of an RS Q5, as hinted by the boss of Ingolstadt’s go-faster division in an interview with Motoring. Ex-Lamborghini CEO, Stephan Winkelmann, has revealed the RS badge is going to be slapped onto the body of an SUV just in time for the 2017 Geneva Motor Show next month.

Joining the RS3, RS Q3, TT RS, RS6, RS7, and the R8 supercar, Audi Sport’s new RS Q5 is going to be positioned above the recently introduced SQ5. Official details about what will power it have not been disclosed, but our money is on the Porsche-developed biturbo 2.9-liter V6 set to be used by the upcoming RS4 and RS5 models.

In those cars, the new unit will produce 450 hp (335 kW) and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) as per a slideshow from a recent dealer presentation. We won’t be too surprised if the RS Q5 will have the exact same engine specs, which would make it considerably more powerful than the SQ5’s 354 hp (260 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) coming from Audi’s turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine.

That being said, we are not excluding the possibility of seeing an upgraded version of the SQ5’s 3.0-liter, perhaps with a second turbocharged to bump those output numbers.

Audi Sport has not revealed any details about the powered-up SUV’s performances, but obviously the RS Q5 will be considerably faster than the SQ5. That means it will run to 62 mph (100 kph) in significantly less than the 5.4 seconds needed by the warm version, so expect the sprint time to drop below the 5-second mark. As for top speed, it will likely be electronically capped at 155 mph (250 kph), but an optional Dynamic Package will likely be offered by Audi with a less restrictive limiter. As usual for an RS model, the high-performance Q5 will come exclusively with the grippy Quattro AWD setup.

In terms of pricing, the RS Q5 will likely cost more than €80,000 in Germany taking into account the SQ5 starts at €65,790. In United States, customers should prepare to fork out more than $70,000 considering the old supercharged 2017MY SQ5 is priced from $53,300.

It is believed the pint-sized Q2 is next in line to receive the full-on RS treatment and it might debut as early as September at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Further down the line, Audi Sport’s expansion could also include a hypercar positioned above the R8 V10 Plus.

Note: 2018 Audi RS Q5 speculative render by X-Tomi Design pictured.

Source: Motoring