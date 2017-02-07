This year will be the year of the Urus, Lamborghini’s new luxury, high-performance SUV. The vehicle is expected to nearly double the combined annual deliveries of the Italian brand with planned sales of roughly 3,500 units – and could even fund a return to Formula 1. In order to secure the production of the vehicle, Lamborghini is expanding its only factory, located in Sant’Agata Bolognese in Italy.

Digital Trends had the chance to sit down and talk to Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the company, and discussed the upcoming SUV, serving as a spiritual successor of the LMOO2. Domenicali confirmed the SUV will be named Urus and more details will be revealed in the coming weeks. What’s more, we now also have an official confirmation production of the model will begin in April this year, so a debut of the final production version is likely scheduled for the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in early March.

“I would say that in regard to the SUV, you will learn a lot of things in the next couple of weeks,” Domenicali told Digital Trends. “The name is for sure Urus. Production will start in April, though the plant will initially build pre-series models. As you know, this is an entirely new process so the first few cars will be prototypes. It’s a very delicate period, which is why 2017 will be a very important year or us. Don’t underestimate the big step we’re taking.”







More than a year ago we heard from the manufacturer’s R&D boss, Maurizio Reggiani, the Urus will be the fastest and most powerful production SUV, and now Domenicali is revealing it won’t be an asphalt-only vehicle, as it will feature “a specific setup for ice, snow, stones, and sand.” He once again confirmed there will be a plug-in hybrid version of the car, which is expected to be Lamborghini’s first-ever PHEV.

Read the full interview at the first source link below.

Source: Digital Trends via The Drive