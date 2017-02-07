Our German colleagues from Sport Auto had the opportunity to test a near-production prototype of the Lamborghini Huracan Performante in Italy on the famous Imola track. The car’s design remained concealed underneath the swirly camouflage, but even so we get the chance to see once more the large rear wing and some of the subtle body tweaks to aid aerodynamics.

Speaking of which, Motor Trend was invited by Lamborghini to take the meanest Huracan of them all for a quick spin around the same track and they were able to find out some juicy details about the car’s upgraded aero package. It’s going to be the first model from Sant’Agata Bolognese to make use of the patented “Aerodynamica Lamborghini Attiva,” which refers to a new generation of active aero featuring electronically controlled motors. These will be in charge of opening and closeting the flaps at the front and those of the aforementioned rear wing in the blink of an eye.

Besides getting new aero wizardry, the Huracan Performante is also going to pack more punch from its naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine. While the regular LP 610-4 provides 610 hp (449 kW) and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm), the track-focused version will up the power ante by 25-40 hp (19-30 kW) and an extra 30 lb-ft (41 Nm) of torque.

All that raging bull power will be channeled to the wheels through an upgraded version of the seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission set to deliver better shifts to further boost performance. For the very same reason, the Huracan Performante is heading to the gym to lose approximately 90 pounds (41 kilograms) compared to the regular model that tips the scales at 3,135 lbs (1,422 kg) without any fluids.

The significant diet will be possible by making more extensive use of what Lamborghini describes as being forged carbon. The biggest piece of FC is the new rear wing, while more of the other bits and pieces have received the forged carbon treatment to further reduce weight.

All of the upgrades will reportedly enable the Lamborghini Huracan Performante to establish a new record for the fastest production car at the Nurburgring. That means it will complete a lap of the Green Hell in less than the 6 minutes and 57 seconds needed by the current record holder, the mighty Porsche 918 Spyder.

Lamborghini will have the Huracan Performance coupe on display in Geneva next month. Expect the equivalent Spyder version to follow later in the year, quite possibly in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

Source: Sport Auto, Motor Trend