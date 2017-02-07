Toyota has spent no less than €90 million to upgrade its supermini.

More than just a mere facelift, the 2017MY Toyota Yaris in European guise has been thoroughly updated both inside and out. The cosmetic tweaks applied on the exterior are making the car look bigger than before, even though the proportions have remained intact. It’s all thanks to the larger front grille and significantly wider taillights, while the side profile is now exhibiting a new lower door moulding.

Toyota’s styling department in Europe has also come up with newly designed bumpers, fresh alloy wheels, and sleeker headlights optionally available with LED daytime running lights. Rather unusual for a facelift, the Yaris’ tailgate has been modified as well to accommodate the new pair of prominent taillights. Rounding off the changes on the body are the new Tokyo Red and Hydro Blue hues, which are joining the existing eight paints.

More novelties are visible once you virtually hop inside the cabin where the 2017 Toyota Yaris gets an extended array of upholstery, trim, and color options. One of the most significant changes is the adoption of a new 4.2-inch color display available as standard from the “Mid” grade upwards. Also noticeable are the propeller-style air vents, blue instrumentation light, as well as modified switches and an updated center console to give the dashboard a more cohesive appearance.

Toyota Yaris 1.5-liter engine


There are more changes than meets the eye considering the supermini has also received several hardware upgrades. For starters, the old 1.33-liter is being retired to make room for a brand new naturally aspirated four-cylinder 1.5-liter engine. It churns 111 horsepower (82 kilowatts) and 100 pound-feet (136 Newton-meters) of torque and has slashed 0.8 seconds from the sprint to 62 mph (100 kph), now taking 11 seconds. It's also considerably thriftier taking into account fuel consumption is down by as much as 12 percent.

Not only does it have a 10-percent stronger engine, but the 2017 Yaris takes advantage of new engine mounts to enable a more comfortable ride with less vibrations. Toyota’s engineers went to the trouble of tweaking the shock absorbers’ damping force and valve design to further boost comfort without hampering handing. The electric power steering has been optimized as well to grant a smoother response and at the same time diminish friction. Lastly, a new sub-silencer has been added to the exhaust system, while some of the other changes include an upgraded air box intake system and front drive shafts that come along with a different front subframe.

High-performance Toyota Yaris
The icing on the cake is going to be a range-topping version set to premiere next month in Geneva together with the lesser models. Already previewed, the three-door sporty model will have more than 210 hp (156 kW), which will be enough to make it go up against the hottest of the hatches out there.

Source: Toyota

