Like the upcoming AMG-developed Project One making its debut at the Frankfurt Auto Show, Audi Sport boss Stephan Winkelmann thinks there could be room in the Audi lineup for a similar low-volume supercar. Speaking with CarAdvice at the Bathurst 12 Hours GT3 endurance race, Winkelmann outlined the potential project.

"Coming from a brand where we did this in the past and we put it to a new level… if it’s about a very limited car with a high price to test the value of the brand it might be a good idea," Winkelmann said in the interview. Already Audi Sport – formerly Quattro GmbH – is responsible for the R8 sports car.

The proposed supercar would "have a story to tell," says Winkelmann, and would relay connections to the Audi racing team and vehicles past. "I see that there is a potential for those type of cars in Audi Sport, and given the history we have in racing, with Silver Arrows, WEC and GT3 cars as you see here, there are many ideas."

If produced, Winkelmann says that the car would not borrow engineering knowledge from Lamborghini. Question is, what will it look like? A possible preview can be seen in the Audi F-Tron concept, which was shown back in July. It was designed by Russian artist Grigory Gorin and uses Quattro-inspired cues in an overly dramatic fashion.

For now, buyers will have to make do with the R8 V10 Plus (pictured below). At its most powerful, the 5.2-liter V10 produces 610 horsepower (454 kilowatts) propelling the car to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in under 3.0 seconds and on to a top speed of 205 mph (329 kmh).

