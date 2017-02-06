The current generation of Wrangler is on the way out, but Jeep says farewell with an even more hardcore off-roader.

Automakers often save the most hardcore versions of their enthusiast focused models for the end of the model’s run when only truly diehard fans are still paying rapt attention. It appears that Jeep is following that strategy for the new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon that makes the already capable off-roader even better in rugged terrain. This burly model gives the current Wrangler a last hurrah before the next generation debuts next year.

The Recon Edition adds additional hardcore parts to the already off-road oriented Wrangler Rubicon. The upgraded front axle has strong tubes and forged ends. It also packs heavy-duty cast covers for the front and rear differential. Shorter rock rails let buyers fit up to 35-inch tires underneath the machine.

Aesthetically, the Recon Edition is evident by its low-gloss black grille with Granite Crystal inserts and matching headlight rights. The satin-finish paint also covers the bumpers, which have removable end caps, and Jeep badge. Red tow hooks provide an extra pop of color. The meaner Wrangler rides on a half-inch suspension lift and 17-inch Granite Crystal-painted wheels with 32-inch BF Goodrich tires. For a more aggressive style, buyers can spec an optional dual-vented hood with a black-outlined “Rubicon” decal on both sides. Body-color fender flares are available, too.

The powertrain comes from the standard Rubicon with a 3.6-liter V6 and standard six-speed manual. A five-speed automatic is available as an option. Electronic-locking front and rear differentials and a transfer case with 4:1 gearing make rock crawling much easier.

2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon


The Recon’s interior comes standard with the generally optional black leather heated seats, and the cabin is more colorful thanks to red seatbelts with matching storage netting, switches, and Jeep logo in the floor mats. The off-roaders should a lot of use from the information screen in the gauge cluster because there are additional displays for oil pressure, transmission and coolant temperatures, and individual tire pressures

The Rubicon Recon is available on the two-door Wrangler for $39,145 and Wrangler Unlimited four-door for $42,945. The first examples arrive in dealers in late February 2017. The latest rumors suggest the 2018 Wrangler might debut in November and go on sale in early 2019.

Source: Jeep

