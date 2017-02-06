Mitsubishi has big plans in place to revitalize its lineup, starting with the introduction of a brand-new crossover in Geneva. But in order to keep things fresh-ish until the new sheet metal arrives, the company offers this Limited Edition version of its best-selling Outlander Sport.

The LE slots above the base ES model, and adds things like unique 18-inch wheels, HID headlamps, foglamps, a rear-view camera, black painted door mirrors, and an alloy fuel door. Despite being photographed here on a gray car, Mitsubishi says the Limited Edition enhancements are available with all Outlander Sport colors.

Inside, changes are limited to some red stitching, aluminum pedals, heated front seats, and new Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality in the infotainment system. Otherwise, there isn’t much to write home about – as far as compact crossovers go, the Outlander Sport is still near the back of the pack in terms of interior refinement.

Following its debut at the Chicago Auto Show this week, the Outlander Sport Limited Edition will hit dealerships near the end of February, priced at $21,995. That means it’s actually less expensive than an equivalent ES model with all-wheel drive, though it also means you’re stuck with the anemic 2.0-liter engine.

See Mitsubishi’s new take on the Outlander Sport for yourself in the gallery below.

Source: Mitsubishi