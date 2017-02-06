This is (supposedly) the new Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet before you’re supposed to see it. Just a few hours prior, Mercedes teased us with a lone image of the new G-Wagen wearing a teal exterior finish and a tan interior, but thanks to an Instagram post and a quick video walk around by AutoMailRU, we know exactly what this new G will look like. And it’s spectacular.

Naturally, it uses the same W463 platform that’s been around since 1990 – suggesting this could be the last hurrah for the now 27-year-old-platform. The new G650 ditches its typical sheet metal hindquarters in place of a foldable top. It also gains Maybach badging, which means it will be filled to the brim with luxury amenities.

Power, meanwhile, will expectedly come from the same 6.0-liter biturbo V12 you’d find on any G65 model, with as much as 630 horsepower (463 kilowatts) and 737 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque channeled to both axles. Like the G500 4X4² before it, the G650 gains new exterior features like carbon fiber wheel arches, an LED strip above the spare tire which serves as a third brake light, and more defined front and rear fascias.

Just 99 examples of the G650 Landaulet will be produced, according to the description, each one with an estimated cost of around €300,000 ($322,050). The SUV will make its debut in full next month at the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland. Photos and details will be released closer to the official release date.

