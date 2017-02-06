Squeezed in between all the ads for cars during the Super Bowl was another trailer for “The Fate of the Furious,” the latest action-packed installment in the Fast and Furious franchise. Based on what we can see so far, it’s gone full action-movie and owes little to the original street-racing film that debuted in 2001.

As an earlier teaser showed, stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, and more return in the latest movie. In this installment, it’s a globe-trotting adventure that’s supposed to span Cuba, New York City, and the Barents Sea. It has even more ridiculous stunts than ever before, with a wrecking ball attacking cars, a tank driving on a frozen lake, a Lamborghini plunging into said lake, and even a submarine.

There are also Dodge Challengers that appear to be Demons, a warehouse filled with exotic cars, and all sorts of extreme stunts and vehicular destruction.

The movie’s description says that Charlize Theron is the antagonist in this movie, and “seduces Dom [Diesel] into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape.” The “Fast and Furious” crew must, “crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world’s stage…and to bring home the man who made them a family.”

Other stars in this movie include Helen Mirren and Scott Eastwood. Director F. Gary Gray is known for “Straight Outta Compton” and the 2003 version of “The Italian Job.”

The Fate of the Furious opens in the U.S. on April 14. Check out the full trailer below.

Source: YouTube