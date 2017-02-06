If you watched the Super Bowl, you probably saw Alfa Romeo’s trio of ads for the Giulia sport sedan. Folks can now build one online in the United States through the Italian brand’s configurator, and model’s pricing runs a huge gamut. An absolutely base Giulia goes for $38,990, but the most expensive Quadrifoglio with every possible option more than doubles that price to $87,670, including $1,595 destination.

The Quadrifoglio is the top dog of the Giulia range and competes against European sport sedans like the BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63. The Alfa packs a 505-horsepower (377-kilowatt) 2.9-liter biturbo V6 that can sprint to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds and lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife in a record-setting 7:32. An eight-speed automatic is the only available gearbox.







Adding money to the Quadrifoglio’s $73,595 base price starts with the color a buyer chooses. Of the seven shades available, all but one comes at a price. Most are $600, but Rosso Competizione Tri-Coat and Trofeo White Tri-Coat for $2,200. In addition to the stock 19-inch wheels, customers can choose from three other designs in the same size for $500: a black version of the standard split-spoke style or a phone dial look in bright or dark finishes. For folks looking for more performance, carbon-ceramic brakes from Brembo adds $5,500 ­– making them the most expensive option on the sedan.

Moving inside, buyers can opt for carbon fiber Sparco seats for $2,750 instead of the stock chairs, and there’s a choice of green and white; red; or dark gray stitching on them. Customers can also dress up the cabin with a carbon fiber steering wheel for $400. A 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system lets drivers enjoy their music even more for an extra $900.

Most Quadrifoglio buyers would probably spend more time on the road than lapping the Nordschleife, so the $1,500 Driver Assistance Dynamic Package should make the sedan nicer for daily commuting. It includes quite a bit of tech like adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, forward-collision warning with pedestrian detection, autonomous braking, lane departure warning, and an infrared windshield.

Finally, customers can keep their new sedan clean by purchasing a $325 car cover.

While $87,670 certainly isn’t inexpensive, the price compares favorably to competitors in the segment. A fully loaded BMW M3 currently costs just over $90,000, and a Mercedes-Benz C63 S sedan with every option goes for over $100,000. The sporty four door holds up to its rivals, too. In Motor1 editor Jake Holmes’ First Drive of the Quadrifoglio, he described the sedan as: “Less punishing than an M3, livelier than a C63, prettier inside and out than an ATS-V, gutsier than the Lexus RC F, Alfa’s rear-drive four-door delivers on its promise of a uniquely Italian take on driving fun."

Source: Alfa Romeo

