Alfa Romeo pulled out all the stops in letting America know that it was back. During Super Bowl 51, the Italian automaker ran three ads showing off its new Guilia sedan. The spots were entitled "Riding Dragons," "Dear Predictable," and "Mozzafiato."

The commercials showed off a range of classic Alfa Romeo vehicles, digging deep into the brand’s heritage, while touting the agility of its new high-spec Guilia Quadrifoglio in the process. The ad, "Riding Dragons," debuted in the first quarter, with the two subsequent ads following later in the game.

Both "Riding Dragons" and "Dear Predictable" were one minute each, while "Mozzafiato" was a shorter 30-second ad. With an estimated cost of $5 million per 30-second ad, according to Heavy, that means FCA spent somewhere near $25 million on the three spots.

The ads, though expensive, are crucial for Alfa Romeo, which began its $2.7 billion relaunch in the U.S. in 2014 with the arrival of the 4C sports car. The Guilia sedan and upcoming Stelvio SUV, the company hopes, will once again ignite America’s love interest for Italian mass-market luxury vehicles.

The new Guilia sedan has a starting price of $38,990, while the more powerful Guilia Quadrifoglio starts at $73,595. The standard Guilia comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine good for 280 horsepower (209 kilowatts) and 306 pound-feet (415Newton-meters) of torque, while the Quadrifoglio features a 2.9-liter biturbo V6 pumping out 505 horsepower (376 kilowatts). The Stelvio SUV will go on sale later in the year with an estimated starting price of under $40,000.

Source: Alfa Romeo