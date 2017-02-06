Donald Trump's growing unpopularity is starting to rub off on Tesla CEO Elon Musk. There's a new anti-Tesla/Trump petition making the rounds. Some are saying that Musk is becoming a "crony capitalist" because of his continued affiliation with the President's economic advisory board. Some people say they're canceling their Model 3 orders. And when almost 100 Silicon Valley companies signed onto an amicus brief in the court case against Trump's executive order that bars immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries (read the document for yourself here), Tesla was not among them. Uber, another company caught in the Trump-sized public criticism crosshairs, did sign.

Instead, Musk is taking a different approach. He asked, among other things in a series of Tweets, "How could having only extremists advise him possibly be good?" That's a question many people are asking, and coming up with wildly different answers.

One of those different answers comes in the from of the aforementioned petition. Sponsored by the left-leaning Credo mobile company, the petition asks, "Why are business leaders enabling Trump's hate?" It asks Musk to, "Refuse to legitimize and normalize Donald Trump's racist, xenophobic agenda by refusing to serve as a Trump adviser." Credo says that citizen pressure with #DeleteUber got Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to leave Trump's economic advisory board, and that the same could and should happen with Tesla.

The group's petition page reads, in part, "CEOs like Tesla's Elon Musk who serve on Trump's advisory councils have to make a choice. They either need to stand up for morality and human dignity or side with Trump's racist, misogynistic and xenophobic hate. ... Business leaders who serve on Trump's advisory councils don't get to pick and choose which policy positions they are endorsing with their brands. They are legitimizing and normalizing Trump's entire agenda. " Thems fightin' words.

Source: ReCode, Credo, Engadget.



