The Internet loves cats, and at Motor1 we’re excited about practically anything with an engine. So naturally this brief clip of a pair of motorcycle riding felines in Thailand brightens our day. These kitties’ jaunty antennae-festooned helmets only make this video better.

A cat wearing any motorcycle helmet would be cute enough, but this gear features an extra nod to vintage pop culture that makes them even better. The kitty in front dresses in a green, white, and red design with bug-eyed sections on top. The style is too similar to Kamen Rider, a Japanese superhero show from the 1970s, not to be a direct reference to it, and the show about a cycle-riding crime fighter is especially appropriate for this bike-loving feline’s protective gear. Check out the program’s opening below, and see if you agree where the owner is cribbing the style for this cat’s lid.







The clip doesn’t provide as good of a look at the kitty riding on the back of the bike, but it’s clear the feline also has a custom helmet. We suspect the silver design with antennae takes inspiration from a later iteration of the Kamen Rider character.

Some digging online suggests this owner has a collection of cat-sized helmets and uses them regularly. The clip below comes from 2013, but other than a different seat color, it appears to show the same bike. The feline and rider in the video also look quite similar as in the newer movie. We wonder how many helmets for his pets this guy owns.







Given people's affinity for their pets, its natural they would want to take them on the road. Some folks come up with quite creative ways of bringing their dog or cat along on a journey, too. For example, photos popped up in 2016 of a talented engineer in Australia who created a custom sidecar for transporting his pooch by motorcycle.



Via: Car Scoops



