Spied from afar testing at home in Sweden, the first-ever XC40 had the production body hiding underneath a two-layer camouflage. Previous spy shots have shown a prototype testing on public roads as a jacked-up V40, but now the vehicle has all the final panels in place and unsurprisingly it’s sending out a mini-XC90 vibe with familiar cues such as the Thor’s Hammer LED headlights.

The exterior design isn’t actually much of a secret considering Volvo has already previewed its smallest crossover with the 40.1 concept (pictured below) unveiled last year alongside the 40.2 serving as a teaser for the new S40 and V40 models. The three will ride on Volvo’s newly developed Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) and will be powered by an assortment of three- and four-cylinder engines, all of which are going to be turbocharged.

Reports originating from China are indicating Volvo will introduce the XC40 in production guise as early as the second half of April during Auto Shanghai 2017. The one destined to be shown in the People’s Republic will allegedly feature a plug-in hybrid arrangement with a three-cylinder 1.5-liter gasoline engine working together with an electric motor and a seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission. If that sounds familiar, the aforementioned 40.1 concept had a T5 Twin Engine setup, which now seems to be ready for a production model.

With crossovers being all the rage these days, it’s no wonder Volvo’s R&D boss, Peter Mertens, hopes the Swedes will be able to move as much as 100,000 units each year once the XC40 will be available all over the world.

As a final note, the XC40 will also serve as foundation for the Lynk & Co 01 compact crossover slated to be launched by Volvo’s parent company Geely in China this year, with Europe and U.S. to follow.

Photos: Automedia