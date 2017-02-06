The roadster duo receives more bells and whistles both inside and out.

Already available on order so you’ll be able to drive it in time for spring, the SLC RedArt Edition can be visually distinguished by its designo iridium silver magno matt paint available exclusively on this new fancy version. To make it stand out from a regular SLC, Mercedes has given the special roadster red accents on the body and inside the cabin, along with a fresh set of 18-inch alloy wheels featuring a 5-twin-spoke design finished off in tremolite metallic with a high-sheen look.

The SLC RedArt Edition also gets as standard red brake calipers adorned with the “Mercedes-Benz” lettering at the front axle. Go for the AMG Line version and you’ll get different 18-inch rims and the usual AMG goodies, such as the more aggressive bumpers, a sports suspension, and also a sports exhaust system in the case of the SLC 200. On the inside, the AMG Line models receive a slightly modified instrument cluster featuring a chequered flag design along with AMG-branded floor mats.

You can have the RedArt Edition in SLC 180, 200, 250 d, 300, and 43 flavors, with prices kicking off at €38,853 for the entry-level model and rising to €62,207 for the top-spec Mercedes-AMG SLC 43.

Mercedes SL designo Edition
Mercedes SL designo Edition

As far as the SL designo Edition is concerned, it proposes a more luxurious look for the already posh grand tourer. It comes with a lovely Brilliant Blue paint and rides on 19- or 20-inch ten-spoke AMG wheels. Chrome flics in the front apron together with “designo Edition” logos further set it apart from the lesser SL versions.

Mercedes has also fiddled with the interior cabin where the big roadster has a porcelain / black designo nappa leather upholstery combined with a porcelain designo DINAMICA headliner. Rounding off the tweaks are the piano lacquer champagne white trim, two-tone steering wheel, and porcelain leather on the selector lever.

The designo Edition can be had on the SL 400 from €117,107 and on the beefier SL 500 kicking off at €137,088, with all prices mentioned applicable in Germany.

Mercedes is now taking order for both special editions and says it will kick off deliveries in April.

Source: Mercedes-Benz

Be part of something big