Stuttgart – Exactly six weeks before the start of spring in Europe, Mercedes-Benz is launching its automotive springtime with attractive editions of its SL and SLC Roadsters. Customers can choose from the SLC RedArt Edition as well as the SL designo Edition. While the compact SLC special model emphasises sporty dynamics, the SL is tailored towards exclusivity and fine interior design.

Whether with an entry-level engine, diesel drive or as a Mercedes-AMG top-of-the-line model: the SLC can be ordered with any of the five engine line-ups as a particularly dynamic RedArt Edition. The four-cylinder SLC 180*, SLC 200*, SLC 250 d* and SLC 300* models are available in an exclusive designo iridium silver magno matt finish. Alternatively, customers can choose from six other colours. Its exciting design and striking details make the RedArt Edition particularly sporty, something that is underlined by the red colour highlights on the exterior and in the interior. The red front splitter, the diamond radiator grille with pins in red and black, red fins in the wings with an exclusive Edition badge and the diffuser with red trim lend the SLC RedArt Edition an eye-catching look. A harmonious contrast is provided for by the striking 45.7 cm (18-inch) 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels painted in tremolite metallic with a high-sheen finish. The performance of the SLC is further enhanced by the large, perforated brake discs and red brake callipers with "Mercedes-Benz" lettering at the front.

In the AMG Line, the RedArt Edition special model is equipped with 45.7 cm (18-inch) AMG 5-spoke light-alloy wheels, AMG front and rear apron, sports suspension, sports exhaust system (SLC 200 only), instrument cluster with a chequered flag design as well as AMG floor mats.

* Fuel consumption (combined): 7.8 – 4.4 l/100 km. CO 2 emissions (combined): 178–114 g/km

The RedArt Edition interior impresses with exclusive upholstery in black leather with silver pearl nappa leather inserts with red contrasting topstitching and the Edition logo embroidered on the head restraint. Elements in carbon-embossed leather on the head restraints, the sports steering wheel and on the DYNAMIC SELECT selector lever additionally ensure particularly sporty highlights. Two-tone upholstery in high-quality nappa leather is also available on request for the SLC special model. Further appointments include seat heating, AIRSCARF neck-level heating for driver and front passenger, aluminium trim element with dark carbon grain as well as exclusive floor mats with the Edition logo and red border.

Expressive: Mercedes-AMG SLC 43* RedArt Edition

The AMG RedArt Edition for the Mercedes-AMG SLC 43 provides expressive highlights with stylishly placed red elements. The exclusive special paint finishes in designo selenite grey magno and designo iridium silver magno make the SLC top model into quite the eye catcher. Customers can choose from six other colours. Red trim elements on the front and rear apron, the red front splitter, red flics in the AMG bumper and the red fins in the wings lend the Roadster an eye-catching look. Striking 45.7 cm (18-inch) AMG 10-spoke light-alloy wheels painted in high-gloss black with red rim flange as well as red brake callipers with "Mercedes-Benz" lettering dominate the vehicle's side design.

Seats are designed in black leather with silver pearl nappa leather inserts with exclusive upholstery, head restraints in carbon-embossed leather and embroidered Edition logo. The red contrasting topstitching and the red borders on the AMG floor mats match the overall look. Alternatively, upholstery variants in nappa leather/DINAMICA microfibre as well as Exclusive nappa leather/DINAMICA microfibre, among others, are available. Seat heating as well as AIRSCARF neck-level heating for driver and front passenger ensure high levels of comfort. A multifunction sports steering wheel with carbon-embossed leather inserts, the AMG E-SELECT selector lever with nappa leather insert and embossed AMG logo as well as the aluminium trim element with dark carbon grain are also part of the exclusive range of appointments.

The models at a glance:

SLC 180 RedArt Edition SLC 200 RedArt Edition SLC 250 d RedArt Edition SLC 300 RedArt Edition AMG SLC 43 RedArt Edition Output kW (hp) 115 (156) 135 (184) 150 (204) 180 (245) 270 (367) Fuel consumption, l/100 km 5.8-5.6 6.6-6.1 4.7-4.4 6.2-5.8 7.8 CO 2 g/km 134-127 g 154-142 g 123-114 g 144-134 g 178 g 0-100 km/h 7.9 s 7.0 s 6.6 s 5.8 s 4.7 s Top speed km/h 226 240 245 250 250 Price in euros1 38,853.50 43,732.50 47,332.25 49,593.25 62,207.25

1All prices are recommended retail prices for Germany incl. 19% VAT.

SL designo Edition with even more exclusivity

The legendary Mercedes-Benz SL Roadster gains even more exclusivity with the new designo Edition. The special model is characterised by stylish elements and high-quality materials on the exterior and interior. The metallic finish in brilliant blue, the 48.3 cm (19-inch) or 50.8 cm (20-inch) AMG 10-spoke forged wheels as well as the chrome flics in the front apron ensure a special exterior look. The badges with the designo Edition logo placed laterally between the chrome badges subtly reference the Roadster's special status.

Exclusive design elements and high-quality materials in the interior

Driver and passenger experience the exceptional character of the SL designo Edition with exclusive design elements and high-quality materials in the interior. Seats and door centre panel in porcelain / black designo nappa leather with exclusive designo layout, the roof liner in porcelain designo DINAMICA and designo seat belts in white ensure a particularly exquisite ambience. Further matching appointments include the ambient lighting, the 3-spoke two-tone multifunction sports steering wheel in black / porcelain nappa leather, the DIRECT SELECT selector lever in porcelain leather, the designo trim element in piano lacquer champagne white as well as the floor mats with porcelain designo badges and edging.

Climatised seats, the AIRSCARF neck-level heating for driver and front passenger, the Active Multicontour Seat Package including massage, driving dynamics and PRE-SAFE® positioning function as well as the Driving Assistance package Plus with Distance Pilot DISTRONIC with Steering Pilot, Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist and PRE-SAFE® PLUS also come as standard to enhance comfort.

The models at a glance:

SL 400 designo Edition SL 500 designo Edition Output kW (hp) 270 (367) 335 (455) Fuel consumption, l/100 km 7.9 9.2 CO 2 g/km 179 g 210 g 0-100 km/h 4.9 s 4.3 s Top speed km/h 250 250 Price in euros1 117,107.90 137,088

1All prices are recommended retail prices for Germany incl. 19% VAT.

Sales start on 6 February 2017, market launch from April

Sales release for both Roadster Editions starts on 6 February, market launch is in April.