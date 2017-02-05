The very first M Performance 7 Series model is the most expensive new BMW money can buy.

Kicking off at $153,800 MSRP in United States where it’s known as the “M760i xDrive,” the V12-powered fullsize luxury sedan is being showcased in a massive gallery and fresh videos showing both the U.S. and Euro models. At home in Germany it begins at €168,090, thus making it the priciest new car to bear the BMW badge. The only model that has the potential to match and even dethrone the M760i in terms of pricing would have to be the already confirmed ultra-luxurious X7 set to feature a four-seat interior and the same V12 engine, but it’s not due until at least 2019 taking into account the regular X7 will be out next year.

Getting back to the car at hand, it’s basically the closest thing to an M7 thanks to its massive biturbo 6.6-liter V12 engine pushing out 610 horsepower (448 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. The rear-biased AWD machine needs only 3.7 seconds until 62 mph (100 kph) and can hit an electronically capped 155 mph (250 kph). Paying more for the optional M Driver’s Package will bump up the limiter to 189 mph (305 kph), which is still slightly slower than the Alpina B7 able to hit 193 mph (310 kph).

Beyond the V12 engine and the remarkable performances for such a large car, the M760Li is still a long-wheelbase 7 Series, so it has all the luxury BMW has to offer these days.

For those who would rather have a plushier exterior, an optional Excellence version (pictured above) is available without having to pay more. It eschews the regular model’s M aerodynamic package and replaces the Cerium Grey matte 20-inch wheels with different alloys of the same size, but with a W-spoke design and a shiny high-gloss polished finish. The Excellence model can also be visually distinguished by its silver kidney grille, additional chrome accents, and wood inlays for the steering wheel. Even the exhaust system is altered to provide a more “comfort-biased” experience and there's a "V12" badge on the trunk lid.

You can check out both versions in the massive gallery below and in new presentation videos.

