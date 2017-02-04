The Piaggio Group has launched Gita and Kilo, the first projects developed by Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF), a Boston company doing advanced research for future mobility choices. The Group explores the evolution of mobility and its future, expanding its vision to include a much broader range of technological solutions compared to Piaggio’s current core business.

Kilo is the “big brother” of Gita, and thanks to a larger capacity it can transport up to 220 pounds (100 kilograms) in its 120-liter compartment. It has extraordinary stability thanks to its three wheels.

“To deeply understand people and their habits to meet their needs, this is the course that led us to create GITA,” said Michele Colaninno, PFF Chairperson. “We understood that we have to create products in line with the needs of tomorrow’s humans, and we will do it through humanity. The success story is made up of PFF people and teams, who confirm it. They are young, enthusiastic, with no fear of challenges, a melting pot of cultures and professionalism that have created a perfect merging of robotics, engineering and design.”

Roberto Colaninno, Piaggio CEO, declared, "The Piaggio Group, through the creation of PFF, looks again to the future, to young people, to the future generations, and doesn’t want to merely be ready to face the challenges of this increasingly complex mobility scenario, but wants to be leading agent of this change. Innovation, research and curiosity are the basis of this project and are its main drivers."

The revolutionary nature of Gita and Kilo is in their ability to provide support to people in the various activities that characterize their movements in everyday life, extending the limited operating range and carrying capacity of humans. They are, in fact, conceived as a true platform for mobility, which can be customized and integrated to meet different needs in multiple scenarios.