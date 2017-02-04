Numbers are all around us – whether we're breaking down the performance of a Ferrari 488, or comparing the price of a Model S to a Mercedes. Every week we pick out a few numbers that are so significant we have to give them a second look. Today we’re looking at key figures from Aston Martin, Dodge, Mercedes-AMG, and Honda.

Expected horsepower rating of the Aston Martin AM RB-001. There’s still a lot we don’t know about the stunning new car, but this week we got our first glance at the car, thanks to the photographers at Motor1 France. Penned by Aston Martin with the help of Red Bull Racing’s Chief Technical Officer Adrien Newey, the AM RB-001 should be the craziest road-legal hypercar we’ve seen yet.

How much weight, in pounds, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will shed compared to a regular Hellcat. The special-edition car, which won’t be fully revealed until April, ditches its back seats and passenger seat to save weight. Several other changes and tweaks cut more mass, adding up to that impressive weight-loss strategy. Now we just have to wait and find out how much power is underhood…

Time, in seconds, it takes for the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon to reach 60 miles per hour. That’s a hugely impressive performance figure for such a practical vehicle. The E63 S wagon also gets the same drift mode, suspension tweaks, and brake upgrades as the brutally fast E63 S sedan. Top speed is down a bit, from the sedan’s 186 to an electronically capped 180 mph, but that’s still very impressive for this family hauler.

Rumored horsepower expected for Honda’s S2000 successor. There are still very few details about the next version of Honda’s rear-wheel-drive convertible, but a new report says the car will have gas engine with both regular and electric turbocharging to produce 320 hp. We’re told to expect the car as early as September 2018 at the Paris Motor Show, potentially with a starting price around $50,000. Stay tuned to see if those details pan out.

Price, in dollars, for which rocker Steven Tyler’s Hennessey Venom GT sold at auction. The 1,200-hp supercar came with a signed guitar and a one-week’s vacation stay at Tyler’s Maui beach house. The Venom GT, meanwhile, was been discontinued; the car uses a biturbocharged 7.0-liter V8 good for 1,200 hp and 1,115 pound-feet of torque.