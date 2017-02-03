Hide press release Show press release

Tata Motors forays into future mobility solutions with TAMO



An agile, ring-fenced vertical operating in an incubating environment towards new technologies, business models and partnerships

As a core element of its transformation journey ‘FutuReady’, Tata Motors presented today its new Passenger Vehicle strategy and introduced its new sub-brand – TAMO. It will act as an incubating center of innovation towards new technologies, business models and partnerships in order to define future mobility solutions.

TAMO as a new, separated vertical will operate in the first step on a low volume, low investment model to provide fast tracked proves of technologies and concepts. TAMO will act as an open platform to network with global startups and leading tech companies, to get access to trends, innovations and solutions, for the design of exciting future products and services. For the rapidly changing automotive environment, TAMO will transform the experience of interfacing and interacting with customers and the wider community. TAMO will provide a digital eco-system, which will be leveraged by Tata Motors to support the mainstream business in the future.

Speaking on the announcement, Guenter Butschek, MD & CEO, Tata Motors, said, “The success of our transformation journey ‘FutuReady’ is measured by our vision and depends on our ability to deliver on our comprehensive strategies for our business units. Our game plan addresses six themes – topline improvement, cost management, structural improvements, customer centricity, new mobility solutions and organizational effectiveness. To secure our future in a rapidly changing environment, the advanced mobility solutions space is of utmost importance. The introduction of TAMO will help us to co-design India’s automotive footprint by taking new technologies and mobility concepts as a new ecosystem to market.”

Tata Motors’ New Passenger Vehicle (PV) Strategy

To achieve sustainable financial performance, while delivering exciting innovations, Tata Motors is aiming to be amongst the top 3 passenger vehicles by 2019, in India. Taking an outside-in approach, Tata Motors reviewed its existing PV product portfolio and formulated a new PV strategy based on the evaluation of different customer segments and global progressions in terms of design, technology and innovation. Tata Motors foresees a strong demand growth in the hatchback and the SUV segments, according to this study.

Speaking on its well-defined PV Strategy, Mayank Pareek, President, PV Business, Tata Motors, said, “In line with our new PV strategy, our portfolio will include a mix of brand enhancing products and ones that are well aligned to the rising aspirations of the different target customer segments. Our strategy is to deliver 7-8 product variants from two platforms, for greater coverage and sizable economies of scale. Our new architectural approach supports our effort to reduce complexity, enables future technologies and ensures global relevance. We have mapped technology solutions in key areas such as powertrain systems, ADAS and enhanced connectivity to our future product portfolio and have defined the application framework. Our goal is not to just comply with the emerging regulations but be ahead of the requirement.”

Technology drivers that will lead the future

The automotive industry is facing a discontinuity in the nature of mobility, and the products & services needed to satisfy the emerging customer preferences. These emerging trends may lead to a new set of competitors thus causing disruption in the traditional operating models. To secure a future position in a rapidly changing environment, Tata Motors is actively exploring opportunities to offer products and solutions catering to the discerning needs of our customers, new approaches, technologies, business models and partnerships.

Speaking on tapping innovative mindset globally, Dr. Tim Leverton, President and Head Advanced and Product Engineering, Tata Motors, said, “With TAMO, we are starting a new era. The idea is to find new and agile ways of innovating and experimenting. Our success in this new mobility world will be contingent to our ability to network globally and to partner with new thought leaders. Our focus will be to scout for new technologies and to explore opportunities at the innovation hubs across the globe and to work with start-ups in the new spaces. Since this requires a different way of thinking, we will apply within TAMO also, new ways of working because leadership is all about time to market.”

The first product developed by TAMO will premiere at the upcoming 87th Geneva International Motor Show on March 7, 2017.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited is India’s largest automobile company, with consolidated revenues of INR 2,75,561 crores (USD 41.6 billion) in 2015-16. Through subsidiaries and associate companies, Tata Motors has operations in the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia. Among them is Jaguar Land Rover, the business comprising the two iconic British brands. It also has an industrial joint venture with Fiat in India. With over 9 million Tata vehicles plying in India, Tata Motors is the country’s market leader in commercial vehicles and among the top in passenger vehicles. Tata cars, buses and trucks are being marketed in several countries in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, Australia, CIS and Russia.