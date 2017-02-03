Owners of models with the 3.0-liter TDI could get up to $16,000 for fixing their vehicle from VW and receive another $1,500 from Bosch.

Volkswagen of America and Bosch are announcing details about plans to settle civil complaints in the United States over the polluting diesel engines in models from VW, Audi and Porsche. Final court approval could come during a hearing on February 14, and if the judge accepts the deals, it could cost the firms a total roughly $1.6 billion.

VW’s proposed plan for the court includes buybacks or repairs for 78,000 vehicles with its 3.0-liter TDI V6 engine, and the firm estimates this would cost $1.2 billion. Under this strategy, the company would recall 58,000 vehicles from the 2013 to 2016 model years and revise their emissions systems to be compliant. In addition, the automaker would repurchase or terminate the leases for 20,000 examples for the Volkswagen Touareg and Audi Q7 from 2009 through 2012.

According to Automotive News Europe, owners would receive $7,000 and $16,000 for fixing their vehicle, and they would get an extra $500 if the repair turns out to affect the performance. People who go for the buyback receive $7,500 in addition to the model’s value.

VW faces pressure to find a fix for the 58,000 vehicles that it’s not buying back. If the government does approve the company’s proposed repair, then the costs could balloon to $4.04 billion, according to Automotive News Europe.

Bosch’s settlement amounts to $327.5 million. The firm supplied the engine control software for VW’s 2.0-liter four-cylinder and 3.0-liter V6 diesels. A lawsuit alleged that the company somehow had a role in the emissions cheating. “By entering into the settlement, Bosch neither acknowledges the facts as alleged by the plaintiffs nor does Bosch accept any liability,” the business said in a statement.

According to Automotive News Europe, owners of the models with the 2.0-liter would receive $350 each. Those with the 3.0-liter can expect $1,500.

If the court accepts this settlement, it would actually be rather small by the standards of VW’s other Dieselgate payouts. For example, the company settled its issues with the 2.0-liter engine for $14.7 billion, including a $10.033 billion buyback campaign. The company also pleaded guilty to felony charges, which added another $4.3 billion to the scandal’s cost. Coming to terms with dealers cost another $1.2 billion.

