With a 580-horsepower (432-kilowatt) engine, a top speed of nearly 200 miles per hour (321 kilometers per hour), and a lineage that dates back all the way to the early '60s, the Porsche 911 Turbo is a car that needs no introduction. But this particular example is unique.

Apart from the obvious upgrades to the exterior – wheels, lowering springs, and carbon fiber intakes and mirrors – this 2015 model year example has been driven just 5,843 miles (9,403 kilometers) since new, and it's up for sale on ModernLook for a mere $150,000. That’s nearly $40,000 cheaper than a brand new 2017 model, which starts at $188,100.

This one is pretty much new anyways. The 3.8-liter biturbo inline-six is completely stock and pumps out the aforementioned 580 horsepower (432 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (749 Newton-meters) of torque. From a standstill, it will blast to 60 mph (96 kmh) in just 2.8 seconds thanks to an advanced PDK gearbox.

The most defining feature on the exterior is a set of aftermarket HRE Monoblock 20-inch center-locking wheels. Those new shoes are accented by TechArt Carbon Fiber intakes and mirrors, black trimmed exhaust tips, and lowering springs that bring the package a bit closer to the pavement.

The body is finished in a factory pearl white, while the interior is upholstered in a custom two-tone, black-and-red leather finish with accentuating carbon fiber detailing to top it all off. The price has been slashed for all registered ModernLook members. But hurry, this flash sales ends in 24 days.

