Automakers use cold-weather test sites in Scandinavia for more than just evaluating models that are eventually coming to the United States or Europe, and these new spy shots show Hyundai and Kia evaluating a pair of small sedans that are only for the Chinese market. It doesn't look like buyers elsewhere are missing much, though.

Our spies believe that this is the Hyundai Celesta and its Kia counterpart. For reference, the Hyundai version would slot just below the Elantra in terms of size but be larger than an Accent.

The camouflage on these vehicles hides the major styling elements, but the general shape indicates that these models are fairly standard three-box sedans. We don’t expect the boring designs to take home any awards, but the four-doors vehicles should be fine for basic transportation.







Not all of Hyundai and Kia’s China-exclusive models are quite so boring, though. For example, the Kia K2 still doesn’t get hearts racing, but it at least looks better than this pair. The little sedan has the brand’s familiar tiger nose grille with gloss black trim. Inside, there’s a well-integrated infotainment system.

Hyundai and Kia are also looking to create market-exclusive, low-cost crossovers for the People’s Republic. Both brands are working on midsize and compact CUVs for local production, and the first of these models could arrive in the latter part of 2017.

For performance fans, Hyundai’s N division is developing at least one model for the Chinese market, and it’s reportedly not an SUV. Spy shots already show the company possibly working on a mid-engine version of the Veloster, and the company is also hinting at a tuned product from its new Genesis brand.

Don’t expect any convertibles from Hyundai or Kia in China, though. Last year, an unnamed company insider said air pollution makes them hard to sell.