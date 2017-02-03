The World Car Awards also announced the finalists for its other categories, including luxury, performance, green, urban, and design.

The organizers of the World Car of the Year are now announcing the finalists for the international award and its various sub-categories. We’ll find out the winners on April 13 at the New York Auto Show.

With six out of the ten finalists, Volkswagen Group has a stranglehold on the main category for 2017 World Car of the Year. The vehicles that could take home the trophy are:

VW Group only has a single entry on the list of five finalists for World Luxury Car, though. European brands dominate the list that consists of:

European marques are equally dominant among the finalists for the 2017 World Performance Car honor. The potential winners are:

In fact, the list of finalists for 2017 World Green Car is the only one where European brands don’t dominate. There’s not a single one among the potential winners, which are:

This is the first year that World Car organizers are offering an award for World Urban Car. Many of the finalists aren’t available in the United States. The models up for the honor are:

2017 Audi S5 Coupe


Finally, the organization is selecting five finalists for 2017 World Car Design of the Year. After 75 international automotive journalists vote on the vehicles for rest of the honors, six styling experts then pick from those models for this trophy. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet can make the list because these judges can also select other vehicles as long as more than 10 of them are sold in a major market. This year there are a mix of products from Europe and Japan. They are:

  • Audi A5 / S5 Coupé
  • Jaguar F-Pace
  • Mazda CX-9
  • Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet
  • Toyota C-HR

Last year, the Mazda MX-5 Miata took the honors for both 2016 World Car of the Year and World Car Design of the Year. The Toyota Mirai was World Green Car of the Year, and Audi R8 Coupe was World Performance Car of the Year. The BMW 7 Series was World Luxury Car of the Year.

Source: World Car Awards

Be part of something big