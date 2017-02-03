The idea of driving in China often conjures up images of insane amounts traffic in smog-choked cities. However, buyers there now have a new choice of high-performance vehicle for enjoying the ample countryside because the first examples of the Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCrew are finally arriving. It marks the first time the Blue Oval is officially exporting a model of its bestselling F-Series pickup to China.

"Export to China enables us to bring a new group of enthusiasts into the Ford family," Joe Hinrichs, Ford president of the Americas, said about the decision to sell the Raptor there.







Ford is only exporting the four-door SuperCrew model of the Raptor to China. The examples going there are the same as the ones in the U.S., and production takes place on the same assembly line. Power comes from a 3.5-liter biturbo V6 that produces 450 horsepower (336 kilowatts) and 510 pound-feet (692 Newton-meters) of torque. A 10-speed automatic gearbox routes the muscle to the ground. The Terrain Management System lets drivers select from six modes for tailoring the four-wheel drive to the conditions. Three-inch diameter Fox Shocks handle the harsh bumps of off-road driving, and there’s even more suspension articulation than the last-gen model for when attempting low-speed rock crawling.

“Raptor’s unique looks and capability have generated amazing buzz at every auto show we’ve brought it to around China,” David Schoch, president of Ford Asia Pacific, said about the model.

Ford isn’t discussing the Raptor’s cost in China, but it’s definitely pricey. A Raptor SuperCrew starts at $53,140 after $1,295 destination in the United States. However, China adds a 25 percent consumption tax and a 17 percent value-added tax. Plus, the Blue Oval is likely charging a premium for shipping them from Detroit and then across the Pacific.

The Raptor now joins the GT, Focus RS, Focus ST, and Fiesta ST in the Ford Performance range available in China.

Source: Ford