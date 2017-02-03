Multiple batches of spy photos show that Ferarri has an updated F12 Berlinetta under development, but everything we know about it comes from speculation – at least until now. A member of the Ferrari Chat forums has claimed he was present during a private showing of the revised F12 at the Prancing Horse’s Fiorano test track, and the company allegedly let loose a bounty of facts about the upcoming model.

According to this person, Ferrari referred to the updated model as the F152M and V12 Sport. Power now comes from a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 rather than the current 6.3-liter unit. The extra displacement allegedly lets the output grow to 800 horsepower (597 kilowatts) and 530 pound-feet (718 Newton-meters) of torque. In comparison, the present F12 Berlinetta is good for 730 hp (544 kW) and 509 lb-ft (690 Nm), and the F12tdf makes 770 hp (574 kW) and 521 lb-ft (705 Nm).

Ferrari's presentation reportedly kept performance specs somewhat vague for the updated model. However, it reported 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) coming up in less than 3 seconds, and 124 mph (200 kph) arriving in less than 8 seconds.







The Prancing Horse allegedly has other mechanical updates ready to retain the F12’s place as one of the ultimate grand tourers on the road. A retuned transmission reportedly upshifts 30 percent quicker and downshifts 40 percent quicker. As suspected, the revised model also has the latest version of the brand’s rear-wheel steering system. We’re also curious how a new electric steering rack affects the handling.

The forum member also tried to describe how the updated F12's design. A revised front end has a more aggressive overall look and new LED headlights . The “rear diffuser looks like it is floating off the back,” this person wrote. The cabin features a “new passenger display” that’s 8.8-inches wide – we suspect the poster is referring to the infotainment system.

According to this person, Ferrari had two examples of the new vehicle on display: a model and a fully functional car. We don’t yet know when the Prancing Horse is staging a public debut for the updated F12, but having a completed version suggests it might be soon. The Geneva Motor Show is about a month away, so the international event could be perfect for a premiere.

Source: Ferrari Chat