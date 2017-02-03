£1,000 (about $1,248 / €1,162) will get your name on the list for a U.K.-spec Mercedes X-Class. Should you change your mind, Mercedes says the reservation fee is entirely refundable, so you’ll get your money back. The fancy Nissan Navara-based pickup truck hasn’t been revealed in production guise yet, but Mercedes says the company is enjoying a “phenomenally early demand” for its first-ever X-Class ahead of a U.K. launch scheduled for 2018.

Mercedes-Benz Vans UK’s Managing Director, Steve Bridge, says:

“Many customers we have spoken to have a strong desire to be amongst the first to own the new X-Class, which is incredible considering that it hasn’t been unveiled yet!”

The premium workhorse was previewed several months ago by the Concept X-Class exhibited in two different flavors; a more luxurious version and a tougher-looking model with extra off-road prowess. Described as being the very first premium pickup truck, the X-Class will go on sale late this year and will be assembled by Nissan at its factory in Barcelona, Spain to cater Europe, Australia, and South Africa. From 2018, Renault’s plant in Cordoba, Argentina will be in charge of assembling the truck to satisfy demand coming from Latin America. Sadly, the X-Class will not be sold in North America.

Details about the production-ready X-Class are scarce at the moment, but we do know for sure AMG won’t upgrade it. The concepts had a turbodiesel V6 hooked up to a 4Matic all-wheel-drive setup and were able to carry 2,430 pounds (1.1 metric tons) in the bed and tow as much as 7,720 pounds (3.5 metric tons).

It remains to be seen when Mercedes will unveil the road-going X-Class, but our money is on the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

Source: Mercedes-Benz Vans