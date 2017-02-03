Last year in April, Porsche expanded the Cayenne family by rolling out a Platinum Edition available with the V6 turbodiesel engine and the hybrid powertrain. Now, the folks from Stuttgart are giving the hotter Cayenne S a similar treatment with extra standard goodies like eight-way sports seats wrapped in leather borrowed from the beefier GTS. Both gasoline and diesel versions of the high-performance SUV ride on 21-inch Sport Edition wheels featuring a satin finish and can also be visually distinguished by their glossy black accents.

You can have them with black or white standard paints or one of the five optional metallic hues: Rhodium Silver, Mahogany, Jet Black, Purpurite, and Carrara White. Regardless of the one you go for, the wheel arch extensions are going to be finished in the same color as the rest of the body, while tinted rear windows and adaptive bi-xenon headlights will be part of the standard equipment as well.

Once you virtually hop inside the cabin, the Cayenne S will greet you with fancy front door entry guards adorned with the “Platinum Edition” lettering. Porsche will also throw in its PCM infotainment system with online navigation and a Bose surround sound system to sweeten the deal. Heated seats are also among the extensive list of goodies, as are the front and rear parking sensors, automatically dimming rearview mirrors, and an analog clock mounted on the dashboard.

There aren’t any changes underneath the hood, so the Cayenne S Platinum Edition soldiers on with 420 hp (309 kW) and 550 Nm (405 lb-ft) generated by its biturbo 3.6-liter six-cylinder engine. It’s the same story with the Cayenne S Diesel Platinum Edition featuring the standard 4.2-liter V8 biturbodiesel with 385 hp (283 kW) and a torquetastic 850 Nm (627 lb-ft).

Orders are already being taken at home in Germany where Porsche is asking €87,442 for the gasoline model and €90,417 should you want the version running on Satan’s fuel. For the sake of comparison, a regular Cayenne S in Deutschland costs €84,229 and €87,442 in gasoline and diesel flavors, respectively.

For those who would rather wait for the all-new Cayenne, expect to see it at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September before going on sale late this year.

Source: Porsche