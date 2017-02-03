We are inching closer to the debut of the most exotic, powerful, and fast car Mercedes-Benz has created in the new century – the Project One, which was confirmed for a public premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show this fall. We are still wondering how exactly will it look, but the Germans already allegedly previewed the vehicle with a design studies. And now, based on all the information we have, we are presenting our interpretation of the Project One.

If it looks familiar to you, that’s probably because it features a radiator grille similar to the one of the Mercedes-AMG Vision Gran Turismo concept with dominating Mercedes logo. On the other hand, the overall shape resembles the previous Project One rendering, courtesy of designer Jan Peisert, and stays faithful to the description the manufacturer gave us when teasing the car - “very clean and pure, but also very extreme.”

Think of it as a road-legal Formula 1 car – Mercedes-AMG will adapt the hybrid powertrain of its title-winning W07 Hybrid Formula One Car. The ICE will be tuned to work in a more civilized manner for a more customer friendly experience, but the good news is the rev limiter will be somewhere north of 10,000 rpm, close to the F1 car’s characteristics.







The massive front wheels of the car, seen here with multi-spoke design and matte-black paint, will hide an electric motor, which will support the 1.6 turbo in the best possible way thanks to torque vectoring. The hybrid system will be capable of sending more than 1,000 horsepower (735 kilowatts) to, of course, all four wheels. This amazing amount of power will be combined with active aerodynamics and a curb weight of only around 2,200 pounds (1,000 kilograms).

Don't get your hopes up too high, because probably you won’t have the chance to buy the Project One. Mercedes-AMG boss Tobias Moers expects the entire production run to be reserved by buyers by the time the sheet comes off at the Frankfurt show. Word on the street suggests the German company won’t build more than 300 units, each of them carrying a hefty price tag of $2.5 million.

Note: Mercedes-Benz design studies pictured in the gallery.

Source: OmniAuto