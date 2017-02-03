Alfa Romeo has promised to reveal no less than eight models based on its latest Giorgio platform by 2020 and, apparently, the architecture will be used for many more vehicles from the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles conglomerate. According to a new report from Automotive News, the rear-wheel drive Giorgio will be shared with Maserati, Dodge, and Jeep.

FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne told AN "the whole Maserati development beyond 2018" is designed for the new platform, as well as large Jeeps and the next generation of RWD Dodge vehicles, confirming what Alfa head Reid Bigland suggested last year. The Giulia sedan was the first vehicle to adopt the architecture, followed by the Stelvio SUV. They will be joined by a coupe version of the sporty sedan, expected to arrive in Geneva this year.

"The investment in Alfa Romeo and certainly the technical investment in the architecture was something that was designed to benefit more than Alfa," Marchionne commented to analysts after FCA presented its fourth-quarter earnings. "I'm happy that we have finally found clarity of thought in the extension of these architectures well beyond Alfa."







Word on the street says Dodge will use a lower-cost version of the platform to develop the next generation of RWD drive models, including the new Challenger, Charger, Durango, and Journey. As for Maserati, the Italian sports car company would use a similar but slightly upgraded platform for the next Quattroporte, Ghibli, GranTurismo, and Alfieri, and possibly for a new midsize SUV, according to unnamed source close to the company.

Alfa Romeo is currently in the middle of its major resurrection plan, which will cost $5.37 billion and should help the Italian brand increase its annual unit sales by nearly a fifth to 400,000 vehicles by the end of the decade. Marchionne confirmed Alfa lost money last year and will lost money again this year, expecting а benefit in 2018.

Source: Automotive News