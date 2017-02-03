Back in November last year, news emerged about the construction of Faraday Future’s billion-dollar megafactory coming to a halt due to a lack of funds. Apparently, the work stoppage was only temporary to channel all efforts on preparing a fully functional production version of the FF 91 for the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

North Las Vegas city manager, Dr. Qiong Li, is now saying Faraday Future’s factory will be up and running by the end of August. However, while the initial plan was to build a massive three-million-square-foot plant, FF has decided to drastically scale down its ambitions to a 650,000-square-foot facility, at least for the time being. Car production is scheduled to start once the plant is finished and then work will continue on the rest of the factory.

That being said, the future looks rather grim taking into account sources familiar with the company’s plans have told Reuters the smaller plant may not open until 2019. Once it will eventually be operational, the factory will have an annual production capacity of fewer than 10,000 units, which will be considerably less than the 150,000 vehicles originally planned.

Also in 2019, a new assembly plant in China's Zhejiang province will kick off production of Faraday Future cars as well as models belonging to sister marque LeSee. Heavily subsidized by local authorities, the new facility will reportedly roll out about 450,000 cars each year from both brands.

Expected to cost as much as $300,000, the FF 91 will allegedly be followed by a smaller FF 81 model as part of Faraday Future’s decision to rethink its model lineup. Citing sources within the company, Reuters is saying it will take the shape of a more affordable crossover to go after the Tesla Model X.

Source: Reuters, Las Vegas Now