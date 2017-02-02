Remember the Hyundai i30 that debuted in Paris last year? We'll see it again next week at the Chicago Auto Show, restyled and rebadged as the 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT.

This handful of teaser images show the GT's grille, steering wheel, shifter, and engine start button, but a closer look actually reveals much more. Specifically, note the red accents and stitching, which lead us to believe there will be a Sport model, similar to the one on the Elantra sedan. That means a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine should be underhood, producing 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. It's unclear if the GT will receive all of the Elantra Sport's other suspension and wheel/tire upgrades, and if the six-speed manual transmission will be available, in addition to the dual-clutch. Base models will likely use the standard Elantra's 2.0-liter inline-four engine with 147 hp.

The 2018 Elantra GT will do battle with the growing crop of five-door compact hatchbacks, including the Chevy Cruze, Ford Focus, Honda Civic, Kia Forte5, Mazda3, Subaru Impreza, Toyota Corolla iM, and Volkswagen Golf. The Sport model won't be the only performance offering, either – Hyundai's new N performance line will launch on the Elantra, and we've already seen a hotter version of the i30 out testing.

We'll have full Elantra GT details on Thursday, February 9, when the car debuts in Chicago. For now, see all the teaser images below, as well as a short video. Or, you know, scroll through our gallery of the Euro-spec i30 for a look at the full car.







Source: Hyundai