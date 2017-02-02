When it comes to legendary Jaguars, few are as rare or as stunning as the XJR-15. Just 53 examples were built between 1990 and 1992, racing engineer Tony Southgate, and the man who would eventually go on to design the McLaren F1, Peter Stevens, penning the original design. Each XJR-15 was built for the short-lived, one-make racing series called the Jaguar Intercontinental Challenge.

Of the 53 examples sold, most were consolidated to collections in the U.K and in the Middle East. Previous owners ranged in diversity from racing driver Derek Warwick, to songwriter Matt Aitken, and even the Sultan of Brunai. But one of the few not destined to rot away in a garage somewhere is up for sale. This prime example from 1991 is listed in the U.K.







Under the hood, the original 6.0-liter V12 remains. It's good for 450 horsepower (336 kilowatts) and 420 pound-feet (570 Newton-meters) of torque. When new, the XJR-15 would blast to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.9 seconds and continue on to a top speed of 191 mph (307 kmh). It wasn’t until the succeeding XJ220 that Jaguar would break the 200 mph (321 kmh) mark in a road car.

This particular example wears chassis number 021, engine number 026, and a teal blue exterior finish with grey leather racing seats lining the cabin. It’s one of only 27 road-going examples made in 1991, and was the first fully carbon fiber road car ever produced up until that point.

Most of the original components remain – including the steering wheel, rims, gauges, and even owner’s manual – and the engine has traveled just 1,400 miles (2,253 kilometers) since new. If you've got some deep pockets, it can all be yours for a cool $502,301 (400,000) through Classic Driver in London.

Source: Classic Driver