Customers in the United Kingdom looking for an absolutely pristine example of the original Land Rover Range Rover might want to consider taking a trip to Salon Rétromobile in Paris, France. The British brand will use the vintage-motoring-themed event to present the first example of its new Range Rover Reborn program that will restore 10 of these classic luxury SUVs back to factory-perfect condition. However, the price for this special care won't be cheap at 135,000 pounds ($169,000) each.

The first Range Rover to get this special treatment is a Bahama Gold example from 1978. The carbureted 3.5-liter V8 produces 132 horsepower and 186 pound-feet (251 Newton-meters) of torque. A four-speed manual gearbox puts the power on the road, and a lockable center differential helps if the buyer gets stuck.

Land Rover Classic will work with clients when selecting an SUV for the Range Rover Reborn program, including suggesting the best base vehicles in terms of collectability. From there, the team will completely restore them. Decades of hard use leave many old Range Rovers in rough condition, and this gallery shows the result after this overhaul is a vehicle that looks every bit as good (or better) as on the original showroom floor.

Land Rover introduced the Range Rover in 1970, and they were only available as a three-door model until 1981. Through various upgrades and refinements, the original generation remained in production through 1996.

The new restoration program follows up on last year’s Series I Reborn initiative. Like the Range Rover project, this work brought 25 examples of the brand’s classic model back to their original condition with Land Rover Classic parts.

While shopping for a newly restored Range Rover, visitors at Salon Rétromobile can check out more reborn wonders from the Jaguar Land Rover family. The XKSS continuation special makes its European debut at the show after premiering in Los Angeles last year. Jag also has a 1962 E-Type Fixed Head Coupe there that’s fresh from a factory restoration by Jaguar Land Rover Classic.

