The success of the Range Rover Evoque is not without merit. In 2015, the company sold more than 14,000 examples, and in a three year span, total global sales for JLR rose from just over 348,000 to more than 427,000 last year. Hoping to capitalize on that success, the automaker will introduce a new SUV dubbed the Velar at the Geneva Motor Show.

Slotted between the Evoque and Range Rover Sport, the Velar will compete directly with SUVs like the Porsche Macan, Audi Q5, and others. According to Autocar, the proposed SUV will close the more than $25,000 price gap between the two, with an MSRP of around $50,000.

The SUV will be built alongside the Range Rover Sport and F-Pace at the company’s Solihull, West Midlands plant, and share a number of components with the Jaguar SUV. Most notably it will ride on the new IQ platform, which also underpins the XE sedan.

Power will come from a range of four- and six-cylinder gas and diesel engines, with the potential for pure electric or hybrid versions later on down the line. All four wheels will send power to the ground courtesy of an all-wheel-drive system, naturally.

The Velar will be bit longer, and a pinch taller than the F-Pace too, stretching just a few inches further out and up. Short front and rear overhangs suggest it will be capable both on and off road, per any good Land Rover product. The interior, meanwhile, will differ from that of its German competitors with more simplified control and switch layouts.

Doors open to the Geneva Motor Show on March 7, 2017.

