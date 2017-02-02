While hydrogen fuel cell research continues to get a boost from energy companies both in the U.S. and abroad, a tiny automaker out of Liechtenstein plans to unveil another hydrogen-powered vehicle at this year’s Geneva Motor Show. NanoFlowcell will introduce the Quant 48Volt, the fourth concept car to debut under the marque since 2014.

Like many of the concepts before it – including the frequently forgotten Koenigsegg Quant – the Quant 48Volt will feature an electric drive powered by fuel-cell technology. But unlike its less-powerful siblings, the Quant will come pre-loaded with 760 horsepower (566 kilowatts) and all-wheel drive. That means it will be able to sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 2.4 seconds and continue on to a limited top speed of 186 mph (300 kmh).

That impressive performance is thanks in part to an improved cell membrane and six cells arranged together in a series. The new low-voltage motors are able to deliver sports car performance while returning impressive range at the same time. The 48Volt is said to have a range of up to 621 miles (1,000 kilometers), which would make it more efficient than both the Quant E (372 miles / 598 kilometers), and Quant F (497 miles / 800 kilometers) – and more powerful too.

Apart from a lone teaser, the design remains mostly a mystery. The company says that it will have "extravagant bodywork" that "underscores the unique standing of the flow cell super sports car." We assume most of the design cues will be borrowed from the many concepts before it. The new Quant will be on display from March 7 through 19, 2017, at the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland.

Source: NanoFlowcell