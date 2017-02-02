Subaru rolls out a plethora of updates for the revised Legacy, including lots of new tech and sharper styling.

Subaru is giving the 2018 Legacy a major refresh that brings the all-wheel drive sedan’s look in line with the latest Impreza. The updated model makes a public debut at the Chicago Auto Show on February 9, but the brand is dropping major details about the changes right now ahead of sales beginning in the United States this summer.

The 2018 Legacy features a shaper, more aggressive look than the current model. A new front fascia includes angular cut-outs on each side for the optional LED foglights. The grille stays the same shape, but there’s additional brightwork for the slat that slices through the brand’s emblem. The razor-edged headlights also add personality over the smoother design that the sedan presently has. The changes at the rear are less drastic and include a revised tailpipe shape that integrates into the bumper.

2018 Subaru Legacy Refresh


Inside, Subaru adds higher-quality materials and the difference is evident just from the company’s photos. Plus, additional sound insulation makes the cabin quieter. A revised center stack also takes a page from luxury marques by displaying the digital temperature settings in the HVAC system’s knobs. The standard infotainment system display grows to 6.5 inches from 6.2 inches previously and now has support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. An optional eight-inch screen with navigation is an inch larger than the larger unit in the pre-refresh Legacy. Passengers in the back can now keep their devices charged from a pair of powered USB ports on the back of the center console.

2018 Subaru Legacy Refresh


Subaru leaves the engines alone for this update. The range includes a 2.5-liter four-cylinder boxer powerplant with 175 horsepower (131 kilowatts) and 174 pound-feet (236 Newton-meters) of torque. Customers can also choose a 3.6-liter flat-six with 256 hp (191 kW) and 247 lb-ft (335 Nm). However, the brand claims that retuned software for the standard CVT makes it more responsive and offers smoother acceleration. Torque-vectoring all-wheel drive still comes on all models. The combination of revised settings for the dampers and electric power steering make the Legacy a better driving car, too.

Upgraded tech should make drivers feel more secure. For example, the tire pressure monitoring system now monitors changes to each corner. Steering-responsive LED headlights are also an option. For easier driving at night, Limited trim models with EyeSight get automatic high beams for 2018.

Look for full coverage of the Chicago Auto Show at Motor1, and expect to see plenty of live photos with more details of the upgraded 2018 Legacy.

Source: Subaru 

