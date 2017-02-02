At the Geneva Motor Show in March, BMW will announce two colorful additions to its i8 range. The i8 Protonic Frozen Black Edition, and the i8 Protonic Frozen Yellow edition will both make their debuts – bringing the total number of i8 color options to 12, up from the original four that were introduced with the car new.

The i8 Protonic Frozen Black Edition will come with a custom exterior black finish (obviously), and a number of bespoke options on the interior. The Protonic Frozen Yellow, meanwhile, will feature a custom yellow exterior, as well as some of the same unique additions to the cabin.







The two new colors will add on to the already wide array of options available to i8 buyers. For a small fee of $6,900 (£5,495), buyers can choose from more than six colors off the recently introduced Individual Colors Collection. Those new finishes include Java Green, Speed Yellow, Solar Orange, Twilight Purple Pearl, and Frozen Grey, just to name a few.

No matter what color you do decide upon for your i8, you'll still get loads of performance to go along with it. Under the hood, the 1.5-liter three-cylinder hybrid engine is good for 357 horsepower (266 kilowatts) and 420 pound-feet (569 Newton-meters) of torque. The i8 also achieves 28 MPGe and has an estimated range of 15 miles (24 kilometers) on pure battery power.







But get them while they're hot – I mean, cold. These special editions will undoubtedly be limited to just a few hundred examples. Though BMW hasn’t announced how much the frozen i8s will set back buyers, the base i8 starts at $140,700. As a reminder, BMW sold 3,752 units of its i8 sports car in 2016.

Source: BMW