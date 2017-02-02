If we are to believe a recent material from Australian media, Alfa Romeo will introduce a coupe version of the cool Giulia sedan very soon. Motoring reports it has learned during the local market launch of the Italian sedan the vehicle will arrive at the Geneva Motor Show in early March and will, most likely, wear the Giulia Sprint moniker.

Aimed at the mighty German trio, the BMW 4 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe, and Audi A5 Coupe, the two-door machine is expected to feature a stylish silhouette with sloped roofline and a sexy rear end. The sporty looks will be matched by a wide range of turbocharged diesel and gasoline engines, including the Ferrari-developed 2.9-liter V6 biturbo with 505 horsepower (376 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton meters) of torque. In the Giulia sedan, the range-topping motor provides an impressive acceleration from a standstill to 60 miles per hour (98 kilometers per hour) in just 3.8 seconds and we expect a similar figure for the coupe, too.







The Giulia Sprint will be the second member of the Giulia family and the third model to be based on the Italian company’s latest Giorgio platform. The manufacturer promised that no less than eight models using this architecture will be launched by the end of the decade, including a rear-wheel drive BMW 5 Series rival, a small crossover, a seven-seat SUV, and a replacement for the aging Giulietta.







Once the coupe arrives on the market, it will likely be followed by a convertible derivative, badged as the Giulia Spider, according to our Australian source. Additionally, we expect to see a station wagon Giulia, but we haven’t seen reliable information about it so far, except for this supposedly leaked image.

Source: Motoring