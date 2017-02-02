Holden’s revival of the GTSR badge serves as the culmination of the locally built Commodore and will be available alongside the lesser models of the range that are now showing off their mild refresh prepared for the 2017MY. It’s the last model year to have the “Made in Australia” label and it brings a splash of color with new body hues featuring interesting names like “Light My Fire” (orange), Son of a Gun Grey, and Spitfire Green.

It’s going to be a tad easier to choose a Commodore model than before considering Holden has simplified the range by reserving the manual gearbox for the V8 sedans and utes, while the SS-V models and Calais Sportwagon have been dropped. Another novelty brought by the 2017MY is satellite navigation fitted as standard equipment on the Calais trim, while the Calais V has gained new 19-inch wheels, a jet black interior, and an electrochromatic rearview mirror.

The SV6 now comes with more niceties like a head-up display, satellite navigation, and 18-inch wheels with black accents. Upgrade to the V8 SS models and Holden will throw in the aforementioned navigation and head-up display, as well as fresh 19-inch rims. The more expensive SS-V Redline has gained some black body accents and an assortment of black appliques on the inside. Lastly, the Caprice V has been fitted as standard with the SS-V Redline’s steering wheel wrapped in leather.

Holden estimates there’s going to be a high demand, which is why it advises people interested in owning one to order it before April, otherwise they’ll likely lose the opportunity to claim one of the last Commodores built Down Under. Production of the outgoing model will come to an end in October.

The all-new front-wheel-drive 2018 Commodore will arrive in Australia early next year as a rebadged version of the German-made Opel Insignia Grand Sport and will be offered as a wagon as well.

