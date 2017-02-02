As part of its first-ever pre-debut video teaser campaign, Dodge has released the fourth clip previewing the Challenger SRT Demon, scheduled for a public debut at the 2017 New York International Auto Show. This new teaser video, titled Crate, contains clues to “the dual purpose” of the car and brings its “true mission more clearly into focus.”







Basically, the manufacturer wants you to have the key role in deciding what to be the character of the muscle car. It’s a “single-seat, gutted-out, purpose-built drag car,” but you can decide to favor “street performance, drag strip performance or something in between” at any time - at the time of order, once you own it, or even on a moment’s notice.

To achieve this goal, Dodge will actually sell you something it calls a “platform” - the key is “building in the capability and flexibility and then giving the customer access to the right gear for the job,” as the brand explains. The Challenger SRT Demon will come with a total of 18 unique components, which maximize its “flexibility, exclusivity and future collectability,” including Demon-branded track tools, matching Demon spare wheels, Demon Track Pack system, and more.

Of course, you will be the only one who’s able to enjoy the Challenger SRT Demon, as it will feature only one seat. The removed passenger seats are in favor of reduced weight – a total of 215 pounds have been shed from the Hellcat's curb weight. Also, most of the sound-deadening components have been eliminated, reducing 18 pounds of mass, while smaller, hollow anti-roll bars shave another 19 pounds.

Dodge says it will continue to release new video shorts in the coming weeks and the final chapter will arrive when the Challenger SRT Demon is revealed in New York City, prior to the New York International Auto Show.

Source: Dodge